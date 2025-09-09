NEXT Weather Alert issued Wednesday for South Florida due to possible flooding risk

The NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday afternoon because of the potential for flooding across South Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed metro areas in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties under a level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk due to heavy rainfall expected.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across these counties over the afternoon, with the highest rain chances between 1 and 5 p.m. Because of multiple inches of rain over the past several days, minor flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas will be possible.

Flooding concerns on roads and along coast

There is a flash flood threat on Wednesday afternoon. NEXT Weather

Officials warn the weather could lead to flooding concerns on roadways. Drivers are advised to avoid flooded streets and not attempt to drive through them.

Miami has already picked up more than 6 inches of rain this week, while Fort Lauderdale has received about 2.5 inches.

Isolated areas have seen higher totals, which has triggered flood alerts over the past two days.

In addition to rainfall flooding, coastal areas could experience flooding due to king tides.

Wet pattern to continue through week

South Florida remains on the wetter and more unstable side of a stalled front located to the north. The increased moisture will lead to higher-than-normal rain chances through the second half of the workweek. Additional flooding concerns will linger Thursday and Friday.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor the flood threat across South Florida and provide updates on air and online.