NEXT Weather Alert issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of potential flooding in South Florida

NEXT Weather Alert issued for Thursday and Friday in South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alert days for Thursday and Friday afternoons due to the potential for flooding across portions of South Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties under a level 2 out of 4 flood threat for the back half of the workweek.

Multiple rounds of rain have impacted South Florida this week, bringing several inches of rain to the region. The saturated ground will increase flood risk over the coming days.

Showers and storms expected in the afternoon

On Thursday, showers and storms are expected to develop around 2 p.m. and linger into the early evening hours. This could create tricky driving conditions for after-school pickup and the evening commute.

Minor flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Residents are advised to avoid driving through flooded streets and roadways. Rain chances will decrease by late evening and overnight. A similar timeline is expected for Friday afternoon.

Stationary front driving weather pattern

South Florida is currently on the wetter and more unstable side of a stationary front located to the north.

The front will eventually move south closer to the weekend, keeping scattered to widespread showers and storms in the forecast.

Some forecast models show the front completely moving through the area over the weekend. If that occurs, rain chances will decrease and slightly drier air may move into South Florida.

If the front does not move through, scattered rain chances could continue. The most recent forecast calls for a 40-50% chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday.

The NEXT Weather Team will continue monitoring the forecast closely and provide updates on air and online.