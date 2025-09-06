Edgewater and North Miami residents recovering from flooding as South Florida braces for more storms

Flooding in Edgewater and North Miami made streets difficult to navigate Friday, with problems stretching into the weekend and leaving residents frustrated and stranded.

Rajon Battle, who lives near Bayshore Drive in Edgewater, said light rain doesn't keep him from playing basketball, but a downpour is another story.

"It's hard for people to drive. It's become like a disturbance for a lot of people," he said.

Battle said the flooding outside his neighborhood was so severe he couldn't get around.

"I was stuck and I couldn't drive around a lot," Battle said.

CBS News Miami cameras captured floodwater backing up drains in Edgewater, an issue residents say is all too familiar.

"Pretty much everytime a big storm comes through it gets like this and you can't even walk through a footpath," said Levi Cox, another Edgewater resident.

Flooding also impacts North Miami

Elsewhere, photos sent to CBS News Miami showed floodwater filling Northeast Third Court in North Miami.

Resident Laurie Landgrebe said it didn't reach her home, but it did keep her from driving.

"It's not drive able even with light rain," Landgrebe said.

"There's some periods during the day in the summer every day that it's either not drivable or you have a substantial amount of water to drive through," she added.

Landgrebe, who moved to North Miami in 2015, said the flooding has worsened over the years. The city is looking to upgrade its Stormwater master plan, but the project is still in progress.

More rain and storms on the way for South Florida

Heavy storms were expected to move through both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties this weekend. On Saturday, the storms developed in the early afternoon and lingered into the evening, according to the NEXT Weather team.

A Level 1 (marginal) flash flooding advisory is in place for all of Southeastern Florida through Sunday night. And the unsettled pattern won't end there — South Florida will see similar rainy and stormy days throughout next week.