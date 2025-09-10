Miami, Broward face flooding threat as storms and king tides trigger NEXT Weather Alert Day

More showers, storms developing across South Florida as temperatures top out in low 90s

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., due to the potential for more flooding.

The ground is saturated from all the recent heavy rain, and any additional rain will lead to flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade under a level 2 out of 4 risk for flash flooding.

Scattered storms to bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds

Although South Floridians are waking up to a mainly dry start, scattered to numerous storms will develop with the heating of the day and plenty of moisture. Some storms will produce heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

In addition to flooding, heavy rain is expected; the king tides will also bring saltwater flooding around high tide times.

The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale will take place at 11:35 a.m. and 11:47 p.m.

The next high tide in Miami will take place at 11:18 a.m. and then at 11:28 p.m.

The next high tide in Key West takes place at 12:45 p.m. and 12:31 a.m.

Flood threat Thursday and Friday before easing this weekend

The weather remains unsettled Thursday with another round of storms expected. The flood threat continues as a frontal boundary remains stalled out to the north and as a very moist, unstable atmosphere continues. Scattered storms will develop again in the afternoon and evening with the potential for more flooding.

The chance of rain remains high on Friday with more storms expected. Highs will remain near 90 degrees. Drier air will move in this weekend, lowering rain chances. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s courtesy of the onshore breeze.

Peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Sept. 10 marks the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and it is quiet. Tropical systems are not expected over the next seven days.