Conor McGregor is being sued for alleged sexual battery in Kaseya Center during 2023 NBA finals

A woman who accused former UFC champion Conor McGregor of sexual assault but was unsuccessful in getting criminal charges filed is now suing him and employees of the basketball arena where she says the attack took place.

The woman is described in the suit as a 49-year-old senior vice president at a high-profile Wall Street financial institution. She alleges that McGregor assaulted her in a bathroom of the Kaseya Center, home arena of the Miami Heat, on June 9, 2023, when the Heat played the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA finals. Her attorney, James Dunn, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

"My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street," Dunn said. "Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault."

The lawsuit alleges that staff and security at the arena "had actual knowledge of the wrongfulness of the conduct" and failed to provide adequate security to protect her. It also accuses staff of continuing to serve McGregor alcohol despite having a "chargeable knowledge of a heightened risk of battery being carried out."

The lawsuit notes that McGregor was at the game for a promotional skit in which he struck the Heat's mascot, Burnie, then punched the mascot again after he hit the ground. Promotional members of the Miami Heat then dragged Burnie off the court as McGregor attempted to "spray" the mascot with a featured pain relief product.

After the game ended, the woman was led by a person affiliated with McGregor to the men's bathroom, where the assault took place, the lawsuit alleges.

Authorities began investigating the allegations but four months later announced they were not filing charges.

The Associated Press left a phone and email message with McGregor's attorney. Heat spokesperson Lorrie-Ann Diaz told the AP that the organization does not comment on litigation.

McGregor was a former UFC champion in both the featherweight and lightweight classes, becoming the first UFC fighter to have championships in both weight classes at the same time. In November, a civil court jury in Ireland awarded 250,000 euros to a woman who said she was "brutally raped and battered" by McGregor.