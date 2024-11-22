MMA fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted woman in hotel room, civil jury in Ireland finds

A civil jury in Ireland on Friday found that mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel penthouse after a night of heavy partying.

The Dublin jury awarded the woman nearly $257,000 for her lawsuit that claimed McGregor "brutally raped and battered" her on Dec. 9, 2018, leaving her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

McGregor testified that he never forced her to do anything and that the woman had fabricated her allegations after the two had consensual sex.

Conor McGregor leaves the court, as the court breaks for the jury's decision in the civil action case. David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The woman's lawyer said she never pretended to be a saint and had gone out looking for a good time that ended up turning into a nightmare.

Attorney John Gordon said McGregor was angry about a fight he had lost in Las Vegas two months earlier and took it out on his client.

"He's not a man, he's a coward," Gordon told jurors. "A devious coward and you should treat him for what he is."

The woman had to take several breaks in her emotional testimony as she said McGregor threatened to kill her during the encounter.

McGregor put her in a choke hold several times and later told her, "now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times," referring to an Ultimate Fighting Championship when he had to admit defeat, she said.

She feared she would die and never see her daughter again.

"He let me go and I remember saying I was sorry, as I felt that I did something wrong and I wanted to reassure him that I wouldn't tell anyone so he wouldn't hurt me again," she said.

She said she then let him do what he wanted and he had sex with her.

Police investigated the woman's complaint, but prosecutors declined to bring charges, saying there was insufficient evidence and a conviction was unlikely.

McGregor said the two had sex that was athletic and vigorous, but not rough. He said "she never said 'no' or stopped" and testified that everything she said was a lie.

"It is a full-blown lie among many lies," he said when asked about the chokehold allegation. "How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings."

Conor McGregor gestures as he leaves the High Court in Dublin, Ireland Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. Brian Lawless / AP

McGregor's lawyer told jurors they had to set aside their animus toward the fighter.

"You may have an active dislike of him, some of you may even loathe him – there is no point pretending that the situation might be otherwise," attorney Remy Farrell said. "I'm not asking you to invite him to Sunday brunch."

The defense said the woman never told investigators McGregor threatened her life. They also showed surveillance video in court that they said appeared to show the woman kiss McGregor's arm and hug him after they left the hotel room. Farrell said she looked "happy, happy, happy."

McGregor said that when he was first questioned by police, he read them a prepared statement. On the advice of his lawyer, he refused to answer more than 100 follow-ups.

McGregor has faced previous sexual assault allegations in the United States. In October 2023, the State Attorney's Office of Miami said it would not pursue criminal charges against McGregor after a woman accused him of attempting to force her to perform oral sex on him after an NBA finals game between Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

He has also previously faced criminal charges in the U.S. for alleged assault and criminal mischief.