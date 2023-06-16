Lawyer on Connor McGregor sex assault allegations, 'Complete security breakdown'

MIAMI - UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami on June 9th.

CBS News Miami spoke with the victim's attorney on Friday. The attorney claims there was a complete security breakdown before the alleged sexual assault happened after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"Elbowing him with the other hand telling him no stop, stop, stop," explained Ariel Mitchell, the victim's attorney describing the alleged attack and escape.

She says the victim was "very depressed, crying all day" after the alleged encounter.

TMZ Sports has a video showing McGregor taking the woman by the hand and walking her into a bathroom inside the Kaseya Center after Game 4 between the Heat and Nuggets.

"We had a complete security breakdown," said Mitchell. "The Heat arena security allowing a woman to be escorted into a bathroom by any man."

The victim's attorney said she was separated from her friend when someone approached them.

"Connor told me not to lose you," shared Mitchell.

McGregor's attorney responded against the allegations on Friday:

"After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant's lawyer has changed her story. Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. "After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant's counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.", said McGregor's attorney Barbara R. Llanes

The victim's attorney told CBS News Miami her client reached out to one of the guards by the bathroom via Instagram 12 hours after the alleged assault.

Mitchell shared that exchange with us. The victim wrote to the guard that she had no idea of McGregor's intentions before describing what happened in detail from her view.

"I pushed him off me," she wrote. "He pulled my pants down."

The guard replied: "How did u not know? lol"

The victim responded: "Guess I'm an idiot. But I would never. Especially somewhere I frequent."

To which the response was a "palm over a face" emoji.

The Miami Heat said: "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

Miami Police told CBS News Miami they have been investigating the incident since it was reported on Sunday.

McGregor also punched the Miami Heat mascot at the same game where he was invited to participate in a skit to promote a body spray with "Burnie." According to reports and Mitchell's letter, the actor playing Burnie had to be hospitalized after the incident.