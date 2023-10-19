Conor McGregor will not face charges for alleged sexual assault during NBA Finals in Miami

MIAMI — Former MMA world champion Conor McGregor will not be facing charges for the alleged sexual assault that occurred during the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center over the summer.

According to a closeout memo issued Tuesday from the State Attorney's Office of Miami, "it is the opinion of this Assistant State Attorney that no criminal charges be filed in this case."

On June 11, the victim walked into the City of Miami Police station to report that she was sexually assaulted at the Kaseya Center during Game 4 of the NBA Finals two days prior. At first, the victim wanted to remain anonymous and refused to provide a formal statement. She then told detectives that she was at the Courtside Club inside the arena on the night of the incident, where she met the suspect, who the victim claimed to be McGregor.

According to the memo, the victim then stated that McGregor asked her to go with him to the restroom and she agreed. With security assistance and a bodyguard, she entered the men's restroom with him. Once inside the bathroom stall, she sat down on the toilet and McGregor entered and attempted to force her to perform oral sex.

The victim stated she told McGregor "no" because the arena's restroom was "not the right place" and asked him to wait to get a hotel. According to the victim — the memo stated — McGregor continued his attempts until she stood up, where at this point, he turned her around, placed her against the wall, and attempted to sexually assault her. She told authorities that she resisted and was able to escape McGregor.

She then asked detectives for legal advice, for which they informed the victim that they were not permitted or qualified to give, before leaving and stating that she "wanted to think about how to proceed," according to the memo.

The next day, an attorney representing the victim contacted Miami Police and agreed to bring the victim in again for a statement. According to the memo, this statement was consistent with the original and provided additional details to the case.

According to the victim, the memo stated, she regularly goes to the Courtside Club and "knows some of the people who work there." During the recorded interview, she told detectives that prior to going to the restroom with McGregor, she was dancing with him and seemed to be "really into her."

He then asked the victim to go back to the Four Seasons with him and she responded "Okay." According to the memo, the victim stated that at this point, McGregor went into the restroom and a few minutes later, an unknown man who was previously with him approached the victim, stating "Conor told me to come get you."

The victim then agreed to go with the man because she believed that they were going to the hotel, the memo stated. When they got to the restroom, the security guard (who she knows) would not allow her inside and the victim told him "Ralph, let us go in, he (McGregor) wants us to come in there." The guard refused, but the victim eventually went inside.

She then explained how she went inside to use the toilet and it was at this moment when McGregor approached her inside, the memo stated.

According to the memo, detectives considered a controlled call where the victim would call McGregor and confront him with the allegations; however, they learned from her attorney that they had already contacted McGregor's attorney and offered to settle the situation "amicably." The attorney stated she thought the defense might want to get in front of the situation before it would reach the media, and she wanted to give "the offending party the opportunity to right the wrong" before going to the police. Based on McGregor being tipped off to the possibility of an investigation, the memo stated that detectives decided not to attempt the call.

Miami Police detectives and the State Attorney's Office reviewed CCTV video from the night of the incident, which was provided by Kaseya Center and is part of the case file. According to the memo, the video showed the victim waiting outside of the men's restroom with a large group of people for about four minutes before McGregor approached her, took her hand and led her inside. The video also showed that another woman was accompanying the victim, and while the victim and McGregor were inside the restroom, other patrons were allowed inside two at a time.

About five minutes later, the victim exited the restroom and waited by the door, followed by McGregor about three minutes later, and the second woman shortly after him. After leaving the restroom, the victim and McGregor continued to be seen together in the club on video until parting ways around 12:40 a.m.

After reviewing the video, Miami Police and the State Attorney's Office interviewed various witnesses — including security guards, club servers and the victim's friend — all of whom stated to some effect that the victim did not show any signs of distress and seemed "fine" throughout the night. McGregor, meanwhile, invoked his Miranda rights when interviewed by authorities, the memo stated.

According to the memo, the crime of sexual battery requires the State to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" that the victim does not provide consent to sexual activity under Florida Statute 794.011. Based on witness statements and other evidence, the memo stated, the State would be unable to meet the burden in the case because of the following:

It was a one-on-one allegation.

It was a delayed disclosure.

The subject (McGregor) opted not to make statements.

Contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses

Insufficient evidence.

"In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," the memo concluded.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

McGregor is no stranger to controversy, especially during the 2013 NBA Finals. During the same game as the aforementioned allegations, he knocked out the Heat mascot Burnie during a midgame bit that went wrong.