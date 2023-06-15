Miami Heat release statement on Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

Woman accuses Conor McGregor of raping her at NBA Finals

MIAMI - The Miami Heat has released a statement following reports of sexual assault allegations involving former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor at the Kaseya Center.

The statement reads: "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

TMZ first reported the alleged sexual assault of a woman during Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami.

The woman accuses McGregor of sexually assaulting her in the men's bathroom after the game.

McGregor has denied the allegations.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

During that game, McGregor knocked out Heat mascot, Burnie, in a midgame bit that went wrong.

The man who occupies Burnie's costume sought medical attention after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage.

At the time, the Heat said that the employee received pain medication and was resting at home.