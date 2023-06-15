Watch CBS News
Miami Heat release statement on Conor McGregor sexual assault allegations

By CBS Miami Team, The Associated Press

/ CBS Miami

Woman accuses Conor McGregor of raping her at NBA Finals
Woman accuses Conor McGregor of raping her at NBA Finals 00:33

MIAMI - The Miami Heat has released a statement following reports of sexual assault allegations involving former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor at the Kaseya Center.

The statement reads:  "We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."  

TMZ first reported the alleged sexual assault of a woman during Game 4 of the NBA finals in Miami. 

The woman accuses McGregor of sexually assaulting her in the men's bathroom after the game.

McGregor has denied the allegations. 

NBA Finals Basketball
MMA fighter Conor McGregor takes a swing at Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

During that game, McGregor knocked out Heat mascot, Burnie, in a midgame bit that went wrong. 

The man who occupies Burnie's costume sought medical attention after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage. 

At the time, the Heat said that the employee received pain medication and was resting at home.  

First published on June 15, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

