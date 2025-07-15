Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo blasts Miami election change, calls move "legally and morally wrong"

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is publicly condemning a recent decision by city leaders to shift municipal elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years, an adjustment that effectively extends the terms of sitting elected officials by one year, including his own.

"What the City of Miami is doing is wrong," Carollo said at a press conference Tuesday.

"I am one that, yes, it was going to benefit me. It would give me an extra year. But like I said, it's legally wrong and most importantly it's morally wrong."

Carollo was one of only two commissioners to vote against the change.

Mayor Suarez responds to allegations

At the news conference, Carollo took aim at term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez, accusing him of backing the election change for personal and political reasons.

"A mayor who is term-limited out, who has nowhere to go because whatever talk you've heard—appointments to the Trump administration—that would never happen. It can't happen," Carollo said.

In response, Mayor Suarez issued a sharp rebuttal.

"It's unfortunate, but not surprising, that Commissioner Carollo has chosen to distort the facts and make baseless accusations in a transparent attempt to try to score political points," Suarez said in a statement.

"Commissioner Carollo's outburst today was less about the legislation itself and more about putting on a political performance. His exaggerated theatrics and baseless accusations reflect a pattern of behavior we've seen before. When he doesn't get his way, he resorts to spectacle," Suarez added.

He went on to criticize Carollo's own public service record.

"Let's also not forget: Commissioner Carollo has made a career out of living off city taxpayers, first as an elected official, then collecting a generous city-funded pension, and now living off the taxpayers again. This reform would put an end to this gravy train. Perhaps that's the real reason why he is so flustered suddenly," Suarez said.

Supporters say move increases voter turnout

The measure was sponsored by Commissioner Damian Pardo, who argued it would boost voter engagement.

"You're no longer running in a 10 percent voter turnout scenario. You're now running in a 60 percent voter turnout scenario," Pardo said in a podcast clip shared on social media.

Carollo to support lawsuit challenging ordinance

Carollo was originally named in a lawsuit filed by former city manager and mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez, but Carollo and his attorney now say they will join the legal effort challenging the city's decision.

"I think that Commissioner Carollo's position is crystal clear. This was a complete unconstitutional ordinance. And we stand by the plaintiff to strike it down," said Carlos Salazar, Carollo's attorney.

Both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier have warned city leaders that the election change may violate state law.