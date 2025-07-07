Mayoral candidate sues City of Miami over postponed 2025 election

A former Miami city manager has filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami, claiming officials are unlawfully blocking his bid to run for mayor by postponing the scheduled November 2025 election.

"If we want to move our election, we should ask the voters," Emilio Gonzalez told CBS News Miami.

Gonzalez is among several candidates hoping to replace Mayor Francis Suarez, but that race may be delayed until 2026 following a controversial decision by city commissioners.

City commission vote delays election

In a narrow 3–2 vote last month, Miami commissioners approved a measure to postpone municipal elections until November 2026.

City Attorney George Wysong defended the move, citing a Florida statute that allows municipalities to align local elections with countywide or statewide votes.

"The reason behind this is to boost voters' participation," said Commissioner Damian Pardo in a video posted to social media. Pardo, who voted in favor of the delay, added, "You're no longer running on a 10% voter turnout scenario, now you're running in a 60% turnout scenario."

Pardo declined to speak with CBS News Miami, but his office said his stance remains unchanged in light of the lawsuit.

Mayor Suarez, who also declined an interview, issued a statement backing the decision:

"Miami shouldn't be holding elections when so few vote. It's costly, outdated, and leads to results that don't reflect the city. Even-year elections mean higher turnout, stronger mandates, and a government more in step with its people."

Gonzalez pushed back: "The reason so few people vote is not because they don't want to vote, I think it's because the quality of candidates."

State officials warn against election delay

The move to delay elections has drawn sharp criticism from state leaders. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and State Attorney James Uthmeir have warned that changing election dates without voter approval may violate the Miami-Dade County charter and the Florida Constitution.

"The reality is local governments have to abide by Florida law," DeSantis said in a post on X.

When asked by CBS News Miami, the governor's office reiterated that DeSantis believes the commission's vote contradicts state law.

At a press conference at Alligator Alcatraz, the governor said, "Could it come to the point that commissioners could get suspended? The law does provide me that as one of many recourses."

Gonzalez, meanwhile, remains confident that the mayoral election will go forward this year despite the city's efforts to push it to 2026.

"There won't be an election next year. I'm banking that we're going to have an election this year," he said.