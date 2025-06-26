Watch CBS News
Local News

City of Miami postpones November 2025 election to 2026, extends officials' terms

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

City of Miami votes to postpone November 2025 election to 2026, extends officials' terms
City of Miami votes to postpone November 2025 election to 2026, extends officials' terms 01:24

The Miami City Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to postpone the city's November 2025 election to November 2026, a move that extends the terms of elected officials.

Term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo's terms would be extended by one year, CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald reported.

Election shifts sparks controversy

Critics, including mayoral candidate Emilio González, called it a "power grab" that disenfranchises voters, as 18 candidates had already filed for the mayor and commissioner seats, according to the newspaper.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Gov. Ron DeSantis argued the city lacks authority to change the election date without voter approval, as the city charter requires odd-year elections and voter consent for amendments, the Miami Herald noted.

However, City Attorney George Wysong cited a North Miami precedent, upheld by the Third District Court of Appeals, allowing such changes via commission vote, the Herald reported.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.