City of Miami postpones November 2025 election to 2026, extends officials' terms

City of Miami votes to postpone November 2025 election to 2026, extends officials' terms

The Miami City Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to postpone the city's November 2025 election to November 2026, a move that extends the terms of elected officials.

Term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo's terms would be extended by one year, CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald reported.

Election shifts sparks controversy

Critics, including mayoral candidate Emilio González, called it a "power grab" that disenfranchises voters, as 18 candidates had already filed for the mayor and commissioner seats, according to the newspaper.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Gov. Ron DeSantis argued the city lacks authority to change the election date without voter approval, as the city charter requires odd-year elections and voter consent for amendments, the Miami Herald noted.

However, City Attorney George Wysong cited a North Miami precedent, upheld by the Third District Court of Appeals, allowing such changes via commission vote, the Herald reported.