Miami-Dade address tied to Brown University shooting suspect, officials say

The search for the Brown University shooting suspect has come to an end after he was found dead on Thursday, and investigators say his last known address was in Miami-Dade.

CBS News Miami went to that address in Ives Estates in Northeast Miami-Dade, and a man who came to the door said he didn't know the suspect and didn't have more time to talk.

The Brown University shooting suspect, who was identified as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente, was a Portuguese national living in the U.S. legally.

Authorities closed in on a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, where they said they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Brown University officials said he was a physics PHD student at the university between 2000-2003, before he dropped out.

Officials said he likely took classes in the building where he allegedly opened fire last Saturday, killing two students and injuring nine others.

Police said he is also believed to have shot and killed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Professor Nuno Leirero on Monday night.

Both attended the same school program back in their native Portugal.

Investigators said it was only a matter of time before they got him.

"This was always going to be an investigation where something was going to break it open," Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said.