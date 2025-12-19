Neighbors shocked as Miami‑Dade address linked to Brown University shooter Neighbors in Northeast Miami‑Dade were stunned to learn their community is tied to the Brown University shooting after police confirmed the gunman’s last known U.S. address was in their neighborhood. Investigators say his body was found in a New Hampshire storage facility, and an autopsy indicates he may have died on Tuesday. Federal officials now say they are halting the immigration program that allowed him to enter the country — the Diversity Visa Program, also known as the visa lottery.