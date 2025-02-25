Watch CBS News
Arrest made in Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed teen girl

By John MacLauchlan, Anna McAllister

/ CBS Miami

Arrest made in Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed teen girl
An arrest has been made in last week's Fort Lauderdale shooting that killed a teen. 

Fort Lauderdale police said the 17-year-old they have in custody for the shooting is facing first degree murder and attempted murder charges. CBS News Miami is not identifying the teen because he is a minor.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 17, around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of NW 8 Avenue.         

According to police, it started with a fight between two teenage girls. Residents provided video showing the two girls fighting and said the dispute, reportedly over a boy, led to the violence.

Tanasia Atterberry,16, was standing near the altercation when a teen jumped in and started shooting, according to her family. She was struck by a stray bullet.

"The dude jumped in it and it had nothing to do with her. She was just standing out there. She was an innocent bystander," Shanell Heller, Atterberry's aunt, said at the time.

Atterberry was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where she died.

Her family described her as a bright, respectful young woman who loved school and dreamed of becoming a rapper. 

John MacLauchlan

