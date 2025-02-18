Grieving mom demands justice after teen girl shot, killed in Fort Lauderdale

Fight led to fatal shooting of teen girl in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE - A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed Monday night in Fort Lauderdale after a fight between two girls escalated into gunfire, according to police and family members.

Tanasia Atterberry was standing near the altercation when a man jumped in and started shooting, her family said.

"I seen my baby laying there. I knew my baby was shot. My baby told me she was shot. And she said, 'Mama, I'm okay, Mama, I'm okay...'" said her mother, Sharday Heller.

Atterberry was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.



Neighbors recall chaos before gunfire

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of NW 8th Avenue. Neighbor Thomas Sharpton Jr. said he heard a commotion before the gunfire erupted.

"I heard a lot of running and fighting going up and down the street. Then later on, I heard gunshots, four times. POW, pow, pow, pow, like that. Twenty-five to thirty people were running up and down the street," Sharpton said.

Residents provided video showing two girls fighting and said the dispute, reportedly over a boy, led to the violence.



Grieving family seeks justice

Atterberry's family described her as a bright, respectful young woman who loved school and dreamed of becoming a rapper.

"The dudes jumped in it and it had nothing to do with her. She was just standing out there. She was an innocent bystander," said her aunt, Shanell Heller.

Now, her loved ones are left grieving and demanding answers.

"Why did y'all take my baby? She's only 16 years old! Y'all didn't have the right to shoot my baby," Sharday Heller said.

Police are still searching for the shooter and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.