Teen girl dies in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say

Girl shot in Fort Lauderdale dies from injuries

Girl shot in Fort Lauderdale dies from injuries

Girl shot in Fort Lauderdale dies from injuries

MIAMI - A teenage girl has died after being shot Monday evening in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of NW 8th Avenue, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

When they arrived, they found the girl with possible life-threatening injuries. She was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health, where she was later pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5000.