Advisory issued as dangerous heat threatens Miami-Dade and Broward

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
With feels-like temperatures threatening to soar to 105 - 110 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward. 

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory when the heat index, which combines temperatures and the humidity, is expected to reach 105 degrees or higher and last for at least two hours. A heat warning requires even more extreme conditions.

In Broward, Deerfield Beach, Margate, Miramar and Oakland Park could see feels-like temperatures of 103 degrees. Cooper City, Lauderhill, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Southwest Ranches and Sunrise could see feels-like temperatures of 102 degrees.

In Miami-Dade, Doral, Hialeah, Homestead and Miami could see feels-like temperatures of 104 degrees while Kendall and Redland could see 103 degrees.

South Florida residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water, stay in the shade or AC during the afternoon hours or take frequent breaks if you need to be outside.

The chance of rain increases this week. This should knock afternoon temperatures down a few degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday, the chance of rain is 40%.  On Monday, the rain will arrive around noon and it could last through the evening hours.

 On Wednesday through Friday the chance of rain is 50%.

