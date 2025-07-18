LGBTQ community concerned after lifeline for struggling youth is dropped due to federal budget cuts

A lifeline for struggling LGBTQ youth has officially been terminated as a result of federal budget cuts.

The service has helped over a million young people to date, and now the community is concerned about how to fill the gap.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline dropped the specialized option for LGBTQ+ youth, known as the "Press 3" option.

"I don't agree with it. I think that cutting funding for something that was an outlet to LGBT people was, I mean, that's kind of wacko," said Christian Carter.

Many in the LGBT community are concerned about how this could impact young people.

"It's a social lifeline to a lot of people, especially kids who are confused about, you know, their sexuality or where their lives are going. It's terrible. I think it's going to kill people," Erich said.

Multiple studies show LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to harm themselves.

"Suicide risk among LGBT young people is very high; more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people in America seriously consider suicide every year, every 45 seconds," said Jackson Budinger with the Trevor Project.

LGBT calls would be sent to them and six other groups. In just three years, the "Press 3" option has helped 1.5 million LGBT+ youth, according to the Trevor Project. Budinger said they offer specialized help.

"LGBTQ young people in crisis may be experiencing very unique things, like navigating the coming out process, accessing, you know, certain types of health care, being bullied or harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, or being rejected from their family, experiencing homelessness," she said.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration runs 988. In a statement, it said their goal is "… to focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option."

It went on to say, "Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors."

Critical resources

If you need help, you're encouraged to call for help, which includes calling 988.

The Trevor Project can be reached at (866) 488-7386 or by texting 678678.

The Pride Center also recommends the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward BIG PRIDE LGBTQ+ mentoring program (funded by Our Fund : (954) 584-9990.

1-800-Runaway

The National Runaway Safeline, a nonprofit established in 1971, offers support to youth and teens in Broward County and all over the country who are in crisis.

Their website has resources for youth and teens, as well as for concerned adults and service providers.

The homepage offers several ways to tap to connect (auto dial phone, live chat, email, join a forum, or send a text message). Learn more about the NRS 1-800-Runaway Safe Line.

Samantha tested this line and resource and found:

Youth under 21 can press "3" for their suicide hotline.

Youth under 21 can press "1" for housing

Youth can press "2" for rides home or to safety