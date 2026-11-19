Christopher Columbus High School standout A'mir Sears is one of four finalists for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy, an award recognizing the best high school football player in South Florida.

The five-star recruit and future Miami Hurricane has established himself as one of the nation's most dynamic playmakers, excelling as a shutdown cornerback while also making game-changing plays on offense.

Sears, who reclassified before the fall semester to graduate a year earlier than originally planned, has spent the past three seasons building a reputation as one of South Florida's most versatile football players.

His motivation goes beyond what happens on the field.

"I know what I wanna be in life, and I want a better life for me and my family so I'll go out there each and every down and give it everything I got," Sears said.

A game-changing talent on both sides of the ball

Sears can shut down opposing receivers on defense and become an explosive offensive weapon when the ball is in his hands.

One of his most impressive performances came in Christopher Columbus' season opener against Bishop Gorman, a powerhouse program from Las Vegas.

Sears delivered a remarkable performance, scoring two touchdowns and recording three interceptions in the same game.

His combination of size, speed, and strength has helped make him one of the most sought-after recruits in the country.

"You gotta have size, speed, strength," Sears said. "It's tenacity; it's just a lot of intangibles that come with loving this sport."

Football is everything for A'mir Sears

For Sears, football has been a central part of his life since his father first introduced him to sports.

"Since my dad put me in a sport, it's always been something I love," Sears said. "I feel like football is my life, and without it I don't know where I would be for real."

That passion has fueled his development into a five-star prospect who is committed to continuing his football career at the University of Miami.

"Everything I do revolves around football. I just love the sport," he said.

Now, Sears hopes his dedication and success on both sides of the ball will earn him one of South Florida high school football's highest honors.

Who will win the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy?

Sears is one of four finalists competing for this year's Nat Moore Trophy, joining Andre Hyppolite of North Miami Beach, Nicholas Lennear III of Miami Carol City and Mark Matthews of St. Thomas Aquinas.

The award recognizes South Florida's top high school football player, celebrating excellence on the field and the talent that has made the region one of the nation's premier football hotbeds.

Fans can vote for their favorite finalist through Nov. 29.