Miami Carol City wide receiver Nicholas Lennear III is hoping to add one final honor to his high school football career as one of four finalists for the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes South Florida's top high school football player.

Known for his explosive playmaking ability, the five-star wide receiver has earned a reputation as one of the area's most electrifying players, along with a memorable nickname: "No Cut Nick."

But while his senior season was cut short, Lennear's impact on South Florida high school football extends well beyond his highlights on the field.

How Nicholas Lennear III became "No Cut Nick"

In South Florida, where high school football is deeply rooted in local communities, Lennear has emerged as one of the region's standout talents.

His nickname, "No Cut Nick," might sound like a reference to his ability to evade defenders, but it actually comes from a personal superstition.

Lennear made a pact not to cut his hair during football season, a tradition he believes brings him good luck on the field.

For opposing defenses, stopping him has been a challenge.

But behind the impressive plays and national recruiting attention is a player motivated by something bigger than football.

Lennear has spoken about the importance of his family and how his success on the field represents an opportunity to build a better future for those closest to him.

From Miami Northwestern to Carol City

Before joining Carol City for his senior season, Lennear spent three years at Miami Northwestern, where he helped the Bulls capture a state championship in 2023.

He transferred to Carol City hoping to close out his high school career with another memorable season.

Although his final season ended earlier than expected, Lennear had already established himself as one of South Florida's most highly regarded football prospects.

His accomplishments also earned him recognition as a finalist for the prestigious Nat Moore Award.

Lennear commits to the University of Miami

With his high school playing days mostly behind him, Lennear is preparing for the next chapter of his football career, and he won't have to travel far.

The five-star wide receiver has committed to the University of Miami, where he plans to continue representing his hometown at the collegiate level.

Before putting on the Hurricanes' orange and green, however, Lennear has one more high school honor within reach.

He is among four finalists competing for the 2026 Nat Moore Award, with the winner set to be announced in a little more than two weeks.

For Lennear, winning the award would be another milestone in a football journey shaped by family, determination and a desire to represent South Florida.