With the winner of the Nat Moore Trophy set to be announced in a little over two weeks, North Miami Beach High School senior Andre Hyppolite has emerged as a finalist for the honor recognizing South Florida's top high school football player.

"South Florida football is fast, physical, and competitive. It's just a different level; as everybody goes against each other, it's competition everywhere you go," Hyppolite said.

A four-star recruit committed to the University of Miami, Hyppolite took an unconventional path to becoming one of the region's premier prospects. Considered a late bloomer who waited years for his opportunity on the varsity stage, he burst onto the recruiting radar during his junior season.

Now in his senior campaign, Hyppolite has cemented his status as a dynamic two-way playmaker for North Miami Beach, contributing on both sides of the ball as a dual-threat quarterback and standout safety.

Hyppolite wants to prove doubters wrong: "That's my motivation to keep showing who I am"

Competing in one of the nation's deepest high school football hotbeds, Hyppolite has used being overlooked earlier in his career as fuel to elevate his game.

"I've been overlooked my whole life. It's not even football-related, but everything else, I always felt like I was the last person in the line, so being in this position and having this opportunity to feel different, showcase my abilities, and show who I am as a person, so that's my motivation to keep showing who I am," Hyppolite said.

For a player who spent years biding his time to break through, winning the Nat Moore Award would represent more than an individual trophy—serving as validation for years of persistence and hard work.

"It would mean a lot; we put a lot of time and effort. We put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this, so it'll feel good to be rewarded," Hyppolite said.

The 2026 Nat Moore Trophy winner will be named Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. during CBS News Miami's presentation show. You can vote for your favorite here.