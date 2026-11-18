St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews is looking to make history as the first offensive lineman to win the Nat Moore Trophy, awarded annually to South Florida's top high school football player.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, the five-star prospect and University of Georgia commit is one of four finalists for this year's award, standing out not for scoring touchdowns but for helping his teammates reach the end zone.

Matthews has become one of the Raiders' most important players on the offensive line, helping pave the way for four different running backs to score at least five touchdowns each this season.

Despite being a late bloomer to football, Matthews has developed into one of the nation's most highly regarded offensive tackles.

Mark Matthews embraces the work behind the touchdowns

While South Florida football is often associated with speed and explosive playmakers, Matthews takes pride in a different part of the game: protecting his quarterback and creating opportunities for his running backs.

"Football is a beautiful and complex game at the same time," Matthews said.

For Matthews, the most rewarding moments come when his teammates succeed because of the work he puts in up front.

"Scoring, seeing the running back score and lifting them up and screaming on the field," he said. "Just making sure my running back or quarterback is untouched every time. It hurts when they're on the ground or when they get mudded or whatever you wanna call it. Just make sure that doesn't happen."

Matthews credits the competitive environment at St. Thomas Aquinas and across South Florida for helping him develop his skills.

"I think we just want more than everybody down here. We're just a very hungry breed of people," Matthews said. "The people even at my school or just practicing with them every day and competing with them every day. I know the type of talent that we have at our school in South Florida. We've got them dogs."

Family support fuels Matthews' success

Behind Matthews' imposing frame and success on the football field is someone he says deserves plenty of credit: his mother.

When asked whether he prefers eating at home or going out, Matthews didn't hesitate to praise his mother's cooking.

"Home cooked meal," he said, before revealing his favorite dishes.

"Ma dukes, oxtail, Mac & cheese. She cooking it up. It's hitting!"

With his college football career at Georgia ahead of him, Matthews now has an opportunity to add another achievement to his high school resume.

If he wins the 2026 Nat Moore Trophy, he would become the first offensive lineman to receive the honor.

How to vote for the Nat Moore Trophy

Matthews is one of four finalists competing for this year's Nat Moore Trophy, which recognizes the best high school football player in South Florida.

The other finalists are Andre Hyppolite of North Miami Beach, Nicholas Lennear III of Miami Carol City and A'mir Sears of Christopher Columbus.

Fans can vote for their favorite finalist through Nov. 29.