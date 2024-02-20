CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a new mattress? Since a good, restful sleep is a big part of staying healthy, you may not want to wait once you know it's time to replace that old mattress. The good news is that there are key days throughout the year where you can count on sales, markdowns, and generally low prices in the world of mattresses. One of those times is, Presidents Day, but it's not the only ideal time to shop

Right now, you can find Presidents Day deals from brands like Nectar (up to 40% off select mattresses) and Saatva. Customers can currently pick up the Saatva classic luxury innerspring mattress, for example, in queen size for just $1,695 (a $300 discount).

But what about the rest of the year? We outline the best times to shop for a new mattress below.

When is the best time to buy a mattress?

Holiday weekends are an easy (yet easily overlooked) target for anyone hunting down great mattress prices. However, they're not your only chance to find great deals. Read up on the best times to buy a mattress below.

Circle these holiday weekends on your calendar

There's just something nice about a four-day holiday weekend. It's your chance to enjoy an extra day of relaxation, or a chance to plan a fun family getaway -- but did you know they're also the best time to find mattress sales?

In addition to Presidents Day on February 19, there are several key holidays hidden in the pages of your calendar (we all still use paper calendars, right?) that are worth marking. If you're looking to upgrade your sleep with a new mattress this year, here are the best holiday weekends to visit your favorite mattress sellers:

Monday, February 19 (Presidents Day): Many sellers are already rolling out the holiday discounts, such as Amazon's Presidents Day deals on mattresses and bedding. Pick up a 12-inch memory foam mattress now, courtesy of Signature Design by Ashley Chime (10% discount on queen size, with markdowns of more than 30% on other sizes), or dive into the list of best Presidents Day sales



Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day): Start your summer off right by remembering to check for discounts on your favorite memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses during Memorial Day weekend. Along with Labor Day, this is a big one for deals and discounts on home and patio furniture, mattresses, bedding, and more.

Start your summer off right by remembering to check for discounts on your favorite memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid mattresses during Memorial Day weekend. Along with Labor Day, this is a big one for deals and discounts on home and patio furniture, mattresses, bedding, and more. Thursday, July 4 (Independence Day): The Fourth of July is another summertime opportunity to find sales and all-around good mattress prices. You may not find the biggest discounts in comparison to what pops up in May or September, but if your bedroom upgrade simply cannot wait until Labor Day, this is the weekend to shop mattresses.

Monday, September 2 (Labor Day): The warm weather may be on its way out by the start of September, but do you know what's on the way in? Mattress sales! Labor Day is up there with Memorial Day and Presidents Day as a time when nearly every one of your favorite mattress brands rolls out the bigtime sales.

Friday, November 29 (Black Friday): Rounding out our list of the best times for a good mattress sale is possibly the least surprising entry. The weekend after Thanksgiving is a time for brands to put their best and most competitive offers out for customers, so don't sleep on those blink-and-you-miss-it Black Friday sales. And don't forget Cyber Monday, which is possibly the best time to find great deals on the best mattresses you can find online

Is your calendar updated now? These are some of the best times to shop for a new mattress.

One more date to plan for: While not a federal holiday, Prime Day is a growing contender for hosting some of the best deals of the year. While there are some great, high-quality mattresses to be found on Amazon right now, Prime Day promises to be the day to hunt for such deals.

In 2023 and 2022, Amazon Prime Day fell on July 11 and 12, so keep your eyes open for announcements come summer time -- although the retailer surprised everyone in 2022 with a second Prime Day event in October.

When to expect discounts on older mattress models

Holiday weekends and special shopping events may be some of the biggest chances to find limited time offers and deep discounts, but they aren't the only days you can find an affordably priced mattress. Most mattress brands release new models in late winter and early spring, during which time older models get marked down to make room for the new stuff.

Consider checking in with your favorite online retailers and mattress brands in March and April, where you may find some impressive clearance prices.