Sam's Club is giving away free money ahead of Memorial Day: The best gift card deals

You already know that you can stretch your family's budget this summer by shopping for groceries at a warehouse club such as Sam's Club this summer. But did you also know that Sam's Club members can get majorly discounted gift cards to all sorts of restaurants and movie theaters, such as Coldstone Creamery, Starbucks, Panera Bread, AMC and Regal Cinema? There's even a discount on Xbox gift cards for gamers.

Not a Sam's Club member? Not a problem -- there's a deal on that right now too. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is offering one-year memberships to Sam's Club for $35 ahead of Memorial Day. That's half the usual price of a Sam's Club membership. And with all these great gift card deals, the discounted membership can quickly pay for itself.

Sam's Club membership (1 year), $35 (regularly $50)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.

Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)

Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. (This is a common warehouse club perk: Costco members get access to Costco gas stations.) Of course, there's more to a Sam's Club membership than access to its discount gas stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.

Best Sam's Club gift card deals ahead of Memorial Day

Celebrate Memorial Day right this year with gift cards from Sam's Club. You'll save on tickets to the biggest summer movies, delicious iced drinks from Starbucks, frozen treats from Coldstone Creamery and so much more.

We've selected our favorite Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. Remember, gift cards make great gifts for grads.

And while you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club, including this month's instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals.

Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals



Many of these Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast. Plenty more restaurants are available for purchase at the Sam's Club website and in your local warehouse club.

Sam's Club video game gift card deals

These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a 10% discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals available at Sam's Club now.

Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals

Want to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and more of the latest movies in theaters? Don't pay full price for your tickets -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.

Best Sam's Club member deals ahead of Memorial Day

It's not just Sam's Club memberships that are on sale this summer -- the warehouse retailer is marking down all sorts of great household items, apparel and gift cards in May 2023. We've rounded up our favorite deals to shop at Sam's Club below, or use the buttons to head directly to the deals -- both the May instant savings book deals and Sam's Club's ongoing clearance deals.

Hurry, many of the following featured Sam's Club deals end soon -- and some may sell out.

Best grocery deals at Sam's Club in May

Best home deals at Sam's Club in May

Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $35

Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.

Sam's Club also offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers. The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.

You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

Enjoy special member prices on gas with a Walmart+ membership. In April 2022, Walmart doubled Walmart+ members' gas savings, from five cents off every gallon to 10 cents off. The deal is good at participating Walmart, Murphy, Exxon and Mobil stations. Simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started, and save cash. But wait, there's more: Walmart+ members are also eligible to fill up at Sam's Club fuel centers, and enjoy the special prices that are offered there to Sam's Club members.

Now's a great time to sign up for Walmart+ -- the retailer's huge Walmart Deals for Days sale event for members starts June 20.

Walmart+ membership (1 year), $98

