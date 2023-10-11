October Prime Day is over, but Amazon is still practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum. Many top-rated iRobot Roombas are still on sale now following Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The customer-loved robot vacuum brand is the maker of several of the best robot vacuums of 2023.

Because these robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be more expensive than robot vacs from other brands. That's why it's such a big deal that these iRobot models have been majorly marked down. The iRobot Roomba 692, originally $300, is marked down to just $165 for Amazon Prime members.

Robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home -- these automated workhorses clean your floors so you don't have to. They can also be a great add-on to your cleaning routine to keep your home free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming.

iRobot Roomba robot vacuums can be easily controlled via a smartphone app -- so you don't even have to be home while your floors are vacuumed. Plus, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features, like object avoidance and self-emptying for an even better cleaning experience.

Best Amazon October Prime Day deals on iRobot robot vacuums you can still shop

Shop the best Amazon deals on iRobot robot vacuums now. But hurry -- these hot post-Prime Big Deal Days deals will likely be disappearing soon.

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is 31% off at Amazon. The brand touts the s9+ as the smartest, most powerful robot vacuum yet in the lineup. It features 40-times the suction power of other iRobot Roomba models, the brand's signature three-stage cleaning system, vSLAM navigation to learn the layout of your home and build a personal Smart Map and 30% wider Dual Rubber Brushes that can tackle even long pet hair. Plus, it can all be controlled remotely from your smart device.

Get it now for $692 (regularly $999).

Why we like the iRobot Roomba s9+:

It's the brand's smartest, most powerful robot vacuum.

It features 40-times more suction power than other models.

It's great for picking up pet and human hair.

This 4.3-star-rated iRobot Roomba is $214 off following Amazon October Prime Day. The robot vacuum uses iRobot OS Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to help it recognize and avoid cords and pet waste (it even includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise), the robo vac will avoid pet waste, or you can replace it for free.) What we like best about this model is that it can clean up after itself, emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris, which means two whole months of not thinking about vacuuming.

"It had no trouble mapping and does a good job vacuuming," an Amazon customer says. "The fringe on the rugs is no problem and it's never gotten stuck anywhere. I have a room with a brick floor and even though it's a bumpy ride for my robot, it didn't have any problems."

Why we like the iRobot Roomba j6+:

It avoids two items that commonly cause trouble for robot vacs -- cords and pet waste.

It features iRobot's P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise).

It self-empties.

The iRobot Roomba 692 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors throughout your home. It also includes an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

"Works really well and also vacuums in the spots you normally can't reach; under the bed and other pieces of furniture. This is a game-changer," one Amazon reviewer says. "I run it about five times a week and my floors are always clean. Love it!"

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 692:

It's a budget-friendly iRobot Roomba option.

It offers a 60-minute run time.

The vacuum is quick and easy to set-up.

The iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO has all the same smart features as the i3+ EVO. But the i4+ EVO boasts a 20% larger battery.

"The i4+ is extremely quiet as it moves, and the SmartMap feature is really cool," an Amazon customer who purchased the device says. "I am able to direct my Roomba to clean common areas with more frequency than say, my bedroom. The i4+ isn't a bumper car the way that other models were, and the cleaning pattern is very neat."

What we like about the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO:

It offers a long-lasting battery life.

The robot vacuum cleans in organized rows so it doesn't miss any spots.



It features dual multi-surface rubber brushes designed to pick up pet hair without getting tangled.



The iRobot Roomba 694 uses advanced sensors to move under furniture, around obstacles and along edges. It doesn't map your home but relies on its sensors, including a cliff detect feature, to avoid falling down stairs.

This vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges. The bestselling robovac is rated 4.3 stars.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer says. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

This vacuum is currently 28% off, at $199, reduced from $275.

What we like about the iRobot Roomba 694:

The Roomba 694 is one of the more budget-friendly robot vacuums.

It gets 90 minutes of run time on a single charge.

The dual multi-surface brush is designed to clean different floor types, good if you have both carpet and hardwood or laminate.

When is Amazon's October 2023 Prime Day sale?

The Amazon Big Deal Days sales event (also known as October Prime Day) ran from midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct. 10 through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

What goes on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

When Amazon holds its Prime Day sale, you can expect to find discounts on popular items across all of Amazon's departments. Amazon-branded tech (such as Fire TVs and Blink doorbells) is almost always discounted for Prime Day, as is (typically) Apple tech, Samsung tech, Roomba robot vacuums and robot mops, luggage and more. There are even deals on TikTok-famous products, like this snail goop.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

The best Amazon Prime Day offers are reserved for Prime members. But now that the sale is over, most of the remaining deals at Amazon are available to all shoppers. Tap the button below to see all the Prime Day deals at Amazon you can still get.

How you can sign up for Amazon Prime

Right now, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks. Tap the button below to sign up.

What other stores are holding competing Prime Day sales?

Savvy shoppers know that any of the Amazon Prime Day events offer the perfect time to find tens of thousands of popular products on sale from Amazon, including some at their lowest price of the year. However, many other popular online and retail merchants, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even your favorite department stores, such as Macy's, all tend to have sales at the same time.

The Walmart's Holiday Kickoff sale, for example, will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12.

Do products on sale during Amazon Prime Day sell out?

You bet they do -- and sometimes things sell out within hours. If you see something on sale that you want to get your hands on during the Amazon Prime Day sale, order it right away. Often, quantities are limited. Once a product is sold out at the sale price, Amazon won't always restock right away and when it does restock, the sale price likely won't be offered.

Can products bought during Amazon Prime Day be returned?

Unless it specifically states in the product description or near the "add to cart" and "buy now" buttons that the product being offered on sale is a final sale or not returnable, Amazon's regular return policy for that product will be honored.

On the right side of a product description on Amazon, just below the "buy now" button (and where it says "ships from and sold by"), look for the heading that says "returns."

If the text says, "eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt," that's the return policy that will be honored. However, you may be responsible for paying return shipping to Amazon, unless you drop off the product as a Whole Foods or Kohl's, which accepts some Amazon returns.

