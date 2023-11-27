Watch CBS News
Score a 31" Acer Nitro curved gaming monitor for $139 at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale

acer-nitro-31-inch-gaming-monitor-cyber-monday-walmart.jpg
Walmart

Here's a computer monitor deal that's too good to pass up, especially if you're looking to go big -- Walmart has just discounted the 31-inch Acer Nitro ED320QR curved gaming monitor down to $139 for Cyber Monday 2023, reduced from $229.

This HDR-ready monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate (makes fast-paced action look smooth), low input lag and 1ms response time (reduces ghosting). The most impressive feature, though, are its size -- this 31.5-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display has a zero-frame design to maximum screen space. And it's curved, which may make you feel more immersed in the in-game action.

Walmart reviewers say this 4.7-star-rated monitor improves their gameplay. "I bought this for my son for Christmas," says one verified buyer. "He had to open it as soon as it arrived. He loves the graphics in the picture quality!"

Simply put, you'll be hard pressed to find a better, larger computer monitor for gamers with these features for a better price this Cyber Monday. Grab this computer monitor deal before it sells out, because all of Walmart's best holiday deals always do.

$139 at Walmart

Samsung's most advanced gaming monitor is on sale for $1,000 off

samsung-odyssey-neo-g9-gaming-monitor.jpg
Samsung

If you're looking for the best of the best when it comes to computer monitors, there's another Cyber Monday deal you need to see: Samsung has cut the price on its 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 4K dual gaming monitor to $2,000, a savings of $1,000 (33% off).

This massive monitor functions like two 32-inch UHD monitors in one. The screen delivers 140 PPI and 1,000 nits of peak brightness, with high contrast and deep blacks thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support. Gamers will appreciate the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. And just for in-room aesthetics, the monitor's CoreSync feature projects on-screen colors behind the monitor, too.

Samsung reviewers rate this monitor 4.5 stars. Pick one up while they're on sale during Cyber Monday.

$2,000 at Samsung
See all Samsung monitor deals

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals on gaming monitors

Check out these Cyber Monday deals on monitors before they sell out. They all make great gifts for PC gamers.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale is happening now

Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale is on, with huge savings on TVslaptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart's best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don't delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart's top Cyber Monday deals.

See all Walmart's Cyber Monday deals

