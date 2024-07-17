The 10 best smartphone deals you can still shop for Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We're officially in the thick of Amazon Prime Day 2024. It's the final day of the massive sale, but there are still so many discounts on offer it might be hard to keep track. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, now's the time to lock in a purchase before shoppers scoop up the best of the best. With prices slashed on preorders like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and huge savings on favorites like the Google Pixel 8 Pro, it's easy to find a device that works for you without digging too deep in your pockets.

Not sure which Prime Day deals are worth it? We've curated a list of some of our favorite deal picks below. And don't miss our coverage of the seven best cell phones of 2024, the five best smartphones with AI in 2024, the best Android phones for 2024, and the five best smartphones under $500. And if you need advice about switching from an Apple iPhone to an Android phone, we've got you covered.

10 best smartphone deals during Amazon Prime Day 2024

During the final day of Amazon Prime Day 2024, you can still shop the remaining discounts on some of the most popular and powerful Android smartphones available now from Samsung, Google, OnePlus and Motorola. Note that many of these deals require an Amazon Prime membership.

Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get a $200 Amazon gift card

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone will begin shipping July 24, but it's available now from Amazon as a preorder.

Purchasing it outright and get a free memory upgrade (from 256GB up to 512GB), plus get a $200 Amazon gift card as a bonus.

Enhanced durability, improved displays, a better camera system and integrated Google AI are some of the key upgrades offered by the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's now thinner, lighter and offers a 4,000mAh capacity battery (so you can expect all-day battery life).

The AMOLED cover display measures 3.4 inches, has a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and offers 720-by-748 pixel resolution. When unfolded, the main Dynamic AMOLED 2x display provides a respectable 6.7 inches of on-screen real estate, with a 2,640-by-1,080 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone weighs a mere 6.6 ounces, and it measures just 3.35 by 2.83 by 0.59 inches when folded, so it easily fits in a pocket.

The phone runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which has a processing speed up to 3.4GHz, so it's the fastest folding Samsung phone yet. The phone is also IP48 rated for water resistance. And since AI is evolving so quickly, Samsung has pledged to support the phone with new OS and security updates for seven years.

The phone is available in six casing colors. If you're seeking an ultra-compact, folding smartphone that runs Android and takes full advantage of Google AI, upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 and take advantage of the preorder savings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,050 (26% off)

Amazon

If you're a fan of Android and need a higher-end phone with plenty of processing power, you can't go wrong with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra. This phone features a stunning 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x touchscreen display and is one of the few to include a stylus, so you can to handwrite or draw on the screen.

We're huge fans of the phone's main, rear-facing camera, which offers a whopping 200MP resolution. You can capture breathtaking still images or video, while taking advantage of the up to 2x and 10x optical zoom, or the up to 100x digital zoom offered by this phone's rear-camera setup.

When it comes to video, as well as movies, photos, or any type of animated graphics, you get an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, along with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Thanks to the phone's titanium housing and IP68 rating, the S24 Ultra is durable and water resistant. And as you'd expect, for wireless connectivity, it supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You also get a choice of seven colors.

During Amazon Prime Day 2024, save 26%.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: $750 and up (25% off)

Amazon

When it comes to power and pricing, Samsung Galaxy S24+ falls into the middle of the Samsung Galaxy S lineup. And right now, you can save ##% during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

The S24+ comes in eight colors. You can also choose between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The phone features a beautiful, 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Quad HD+ display with a 2,120-by-1,440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its maximum brightness is 2,600 nits. And it now takes full advantage of Google AI and Google Gemini to provide super-smart features and functions.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, but it does not support the S Pen stylus, like the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S24: $660 (23% off)

Amazon

This is the entry-level edition of the 2024 Samsung Galaxy S smartphone. Right now, it's on sale for 23% off on Amazon, so you can grab it for the starting price of just $660.

The S24 features a 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Quad HD+ display with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits. Instead of offering a 200MP resolution main rear facing camera (like the Ultra), this scaled down model offers a 50MP camera. You can also choose between 128GB or 256GB of storage.

This phone runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, but lacks support for the S Pen stylus. Still, the S24 is more powerful than many other Android phones out there. It's one of the first Android smartphones to integrate Google AI and Google Gemini into the operating system and many of the preinstalled apps.

The S24 comes in your choice of eight colors. It's a really good, general purpose smartphone with a traditional rectangular design.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $739 (26% off)

Amazon

Google has done an excellent job taking its Android operating system and creating a smartphone that makes great use of its features -- especially when it comes to photos and videos. This phone also now takes advantage of Google AI and Google Gemini Nano, the company's own AI system.

Google has also taken a bunch of steps to protect user privacy and enhance online security. The Google One VPN is integrated into the OS for added online security when using Wi-Fi hotspots, plus, you get features like malware blocking and phishing protection.

Battery life of the Pixel 8 Pro is up to 24 hours, or 72 hours in "extreme battery saver" mode. Of course it has wireless charging capabilities. While new versions of the Pixel smartphones debut yearly, Google has committed to supporting the Pixel 8 Pro with OS, feature and security updates for seven years. So, if you're looking for a feature-packed, user-friendly and nicely designed Android-based smartphone, we recommend the Google Pixel 8 Pro. We think it's one of the best smartphone options out there. It's also very affordable, compared to competing phones with similar capabilities.

During Amazon Prime Day, save 26% on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 8: $499 (29% off)

Amazon

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S series, Google now offers three versions of its Google Pixel 8.

During Prime Day 2024, Amazon has slashed the price of this Google Pixel 8 smartphone by 29%, which brings its starting price down to just $499. The phone offers up to a 24-hour battery life and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It's also powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor.

Since the phone comes unlocked, you can activate it with any cellular provider. The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 6.2 inch Actua display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide and 50MP wide camera. Like the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8 also integrates Google AI and Google Gemini, which can make the phone's features faster, easier and more efficient.

The AI tools can be used to help you compose text, look up information from the internet, handle real time translations between languages, transcribe recordings and help you easily edit photos or video using highly advanced tools.

The Google Pixel 8 is affordable, customizable, versatile and takes full advantage of everything that Android has to offer. And its AI tools are rather impressive.

Google Pixel 8a: $449 (10% off)

Amazon

The Pixel 8a is a scaled down version of the Pixel 8 Pro. It's already affordably priced most of the time, but now, it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day for ##% off.

While not as advanced as its more expensive counterparts, the Pixel 8a also runs using the Tensor G3 processor and the same version of Android 14 and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps.

Battery life is up to 24 hours. The Pixel 8a can be recharged using a wired or wireless option. One of the things we love about this phone is its sleek design with rounded edges and the stunning touchscreen OLED. It offers 1,080-by-2,400 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.

Within the Pixel 8a, Google has integrated some cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities. The phone can perform incredibly complex tasks, yet remain very easy to use. For example, you can use the Magic Editor to remove objects in a photo -- a feature not even the highest-end Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max offers.

The Pixel 8a is ideal for handling the average person's everyday needs. It's also a great option for someone switching from an iPhone to an Android phone, or for a parent looking to provide a child with their first Android smartphone. Our detailed Google Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 8 Pro comparison explains the difference between these two popular smartphones.

OnePlus 12: $700 (22% off)

Amazon

The OnePlus 12 impresses with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile processor, which provides souped-up performance, even at the phone's somewhat lower price than some of its competitors.

The 6.82-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display, with 3,168 x 1,440 pixel (QHD+) resolution, ensures a stunning visual experience. Its versatile camera system, featuring a 50MP main, 64MP telephoto and 48MP ultra-wide lens are all perfect for capturing detailed images, whether you're snapping photos at the beach or in low-light situations.

The 5,400 mAh battery supports 80W fast charging. The phone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB storage, all housed in an elegantly designed body.

For more information about this feature-packed phone, be sure to read our in-depth review. During Amazon Prime Day, you can purchase this already affordable smartphone for 22% off, which brings its price down to just $700.

Motorola Edge 2024: $450 (18% off)

Amazon

The Motorola Edge 2024 is one of the company's latest smartphones. It offers a traditional rectangular design (unlike some of the company's flip phones) and runs Android 14.

The Edge 2024 features a 6.6-inch display with a 2,400-by-1,080 pixel resolution and a surprisingly fast 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it a particularly good option for online gaming. On the back of the phone, the main camera offers 50MP resolution. It uses Google's Auto Enhance feature and Ultra Pixel technology to automatically improve the quality of your photos and videos.

One standout feature of this IP68 rated waterproof phone is the ability to recharge quickly. Motorola boasts that just a 15-minute charge will keep the phone running all day. With the phone, you get 256GB of internal storage. It runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor.

The Motorola Edge is more powerful and performs faster than most Android phones in its price range. And right now during Prime Day, Prime members can purchase this phone for 18% off, which brings its price down to $450.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $230 (43% off)



Amazon

The Moto G Stylus (2022) may be an older phone, but it offers a wide range of features and a price that's friendly to the wallet. It's about six times cheaper than the latest and greatest from Samsung, which makes it an exceptional value.

Right now, you can purchase the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G for just $230, which is 43% off its usual price.

This smartphone comes with all the bells and whistles you'd expect as an Android user, complete with a Mediatek Helio G85 processor and 8MP front-facing selfie camera. There's also a rear-facing main camera with a 50MP lens. Overall, this phone is slim, rugged and feels great in the hand. And for this price, the included and highly functional stylus is a useful bonus when it's used with compatible apps.

While this phone does not include AI, writing with the stylus feels smooth and comfortable, with no input lag when handwriting, sketching or annotating. Plus, the phone's battery life ensures it can serve as a reliable companion all day.