Best power tool deals ahead of Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black + Decker

Prime Day is still days away, but Amazon is already dropping prices on some of the most popular products. Right now, they're offering amazing deals on power tools from big names like DeWalt and Black and Decker. This early Prime Day sale is a huge opportunity to save on drills, saws, sanders and more, with discounts of up to 38% off.

The best power tool deals available ahead of Prime Day 2024

Our team of expert shoppers has done the research and uncovered some awesome deals on the most popular power tools from brands like DeWalt and Black + Decker on sale ahead of Prime Day 2024.

DeWalt 20v Max XR oscillating tool kit: $158 (9% off)

Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the popular DeWalt 20V Max XR oscillator tool kit by 9%. Normally priced at $174, this little beauty right is now just $158. With the right attachments, this handy tool set can be used to cut, sand or polish areas that are typically difficult to reach using a traditional rotary tool.

It offers a three-speed selector and a brushless motor that delivers up to 57% more run time than a brushed motor. You also get a dual-grip and variable speed trigger that gives you full control over the tool. It comes with a universal accessories adapter, so you can use it with accessories from other brands, too. And thanks to the quick-change accessory system, you can swap blades and attachments quickly and without a wrench. To make sure you're able to clearly see the job at hand and your work surface, this oscillating tool has a built-in LED light.

The DeWalt rechargeable battery that comes with this oscillating tool kit is the same one that's used by more than 300 other DeWalt power tools. Included in this bundle are the XR brushless oscillating multi-tool, one 20V max lithium battery pack, a battery charger, one wood cutting blade, one wood/metal cutting blade, a universal accessory adapter and a microfiber cleaning cloth. You also get a bright yellow DeWalt bag to conveniently store everything.

DeWalt 20V Max cordless drill driver: $99 (38% off)

Amazon

Here's a chance to snag a powerful and bestselling handheld drill from DeWalt for 38% off its usual price.

This popular drill comes with one rechargeable battery pack and a charger, along with a handy contractor bag to carry all of its components. The drill has a maximum rotation speed of 1,500 RPM. It also features 16 clutch positions and delivers 300 unit watts of power out, which makes it ideal for a wide range of applications.

The Dewalt 20V Max also provides a 0.5-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck that offers tight bit gripping strength, along with an ergonomic handle for superior comfort and control. The removable battery that comes with the drill also works with many of Dewalt's other handheld power tools.

DeWalt 20V Max hand vacuum: $98 (38% off)



Amazon

You'll appreciate having this DeWalt 20V Max hand vacuum at your disposal. It provides a quick and easy way to clean up dirt, dust and liquids on carpet and hard surfaces. The vacuum has a 0.5-gallon tank and a washable HEPA filter. It weighs less than 4.5 pounds and uses the same 20V rechargeable battery as more than 300 other DeWalt power tools.

For a limited time, you can purchase this powerful and portable, battery-powered vacuum from Amazon for just $98, which is 38% off its usual $159 price.

In this case, the required battery is not included, but the battery and charger combo are also on sale on Amazon for $97 (that's 46% off).

DeWalt 20V Max circular saw (6.5" blade): $140 (36% off)

Amazon

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars (based on more than 8,700 reviews) on Amazon, this DeWalt 20V Max circular saw uses a 6.5-inch blade. It's powered using one of DeWalt's 20V rechargeable battery packs (sold separately) and has a built-in 460 MWO, 5,150 RPM brushless motor.

This power tool is designed for cutting wood with ease thanks to its high strength and lightweight magnesium shoe.

The saw is also equipped with a rubber molded grip that provides comfort, balance and maximum control. The zero to 50-degree bevel capacity allows for aggressive, accurate cuts. In short, this saw is ideal for handling a multitude of applications.

For a limited time, Amazon has cut the price of this popular circular saw by 36%, so you'll pay just $140.

DeWalt 20V Max power tool combo kit: $799 (16% off)

Amazon

Upgrade your power tool collection with these bestselling and durable tools from DeWalt. This combo kit includes nine tools, two 20V battery packs and a battery charger.

Included are a .5-inch drill driver, a Max .25-inch impact driver, a compact job site blower, a Max reciprocating saw, a Max circular saw, an oscillating Max XR multi-tool, an LED work light, a Max 4.5-inch grinder, a job site Bluetooth speaker and a right angle drill.

This is a collection of power tools that will be handy for many years to come. The collection earned a 4.7-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 2,700 reviews. All of the tools feature DeWalt's iconic black and yellow color scheme and come with a three-year limited warranty.

This combo kit is currently on sale on Amazon for 16% off, so you'll pay just $799 for all of the tools and accessories that are included.

Black + Decker Mouse detail sander: $32 (29% off)

Amazon

For precise sanding work in tight spaces, this bestselling Black + Decker detail sander is perfect for the job. It offers a 1.2 amp, 16,000 OPM motor, along with a comfortable three-position grip and integrated dust collector that helps to keep the job site tidy.

This sander weighs a mere 2.4 pounds but can generate 1,400-inch pounds of torque, allowing you to access cramped corners and tight spaces with ease. It measures 10.25 x 4.63 x 5.44 inches and comes with an attached electrical cord for power.

Head over to Amazon right now to save 29% off this popular sander. You'll pay just $32 for this tool that's earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 18,000 reviews.

Black + Decker 20V Max power tool combo kit: $162 (19% off)

Amazon

This is a rare chance to save 19% off a four-piece cordless power tool combo kit from Black + Decker. Included in the kit is a drill/driver, circular saw (with 5.5-inch blade), reciprocating saw, 70 lumens LED work light, two 20V battery packs and a charger -- all for just $162.

This collection includes several of Black + Decker's most popular power tools that all use the same 20V Max rechargeable battery pack for extra convenience. The durable and powerful cordless drill/driver features an 11-position clutch to help prevent stripped screws, while a built-in LED illuminates work surfaces.

This cordless circular saw is designed with a high-torque motor that delivers more power. It includes a 5.5-inch blade for making a variety of cuts and a bevel adjustment with detents at 45 degrees and 90 degrees.

Meanwhile, the versatile and easy-to-use cordless reciprocating saw is equipped with a variable-speed trigger and electric brake to provide additional control, while the adjustable pivoting shoe and tool-free blade changes offer extra convenience. And with the included LED light, you can illuminate any job. It offers up to 70 lumens brightness and 11 hours of runtime.

Black + Decker Matrix 20V Max power tool kit: $230 (8% off)

Amazon

Here's another discounted power tool set from Black + Decker that you can purchase right now from Amazon for just $230 (that's 8% off).

The kit includes a cordless drive with eight popular and versatile attachments, along with a durable storage case. As you'd expect, the drill operates using Black + Decker's 20V rechargeable battery pack (the same one used in many of its power tools).

This kit is ideal for handling many types of DIY projects -- from decorating and repair to inflating tires and toys. The versatile tool comes with seven attachment heads, a battery pack, a charger and a work light. The cordless driver uses Black + Decker's Matrix Quick Connect System that allows you to quickly and easily change out attachment heads, so projects can be completed faster.

Black + Decker 22" electric hedge trimmer: $51 (26% off)

Amazon

When it comes to outdoor work, we're huge fans of the latest robot mowers that can automatically cut grass. However, there are still plenty of tasks that need to be done manually, like hedge trimming. However, even this labor-intensive task can be made easier using this popular Black + Decker hedge trimmer.

This is a corded trimmer that weighs just 6 pounds. It features a 22-inch, dual-action, hardened steel blade for reduced vibration while trimming. It's powered using a 3.2 amp motor, so it can slice through branches up to 5/8th of an inch thick.

The trimmer has earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 3,100 reviews -- and right now, it's on sale for just $51. That's 26% off its usual $69 price. It's one of many outdoor gardening tools from Black + Decker that Amazon currently has on sale.

Thinking about becoming a Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 answers covered — plus early Amazon deals you can snag right now on home, fitness gear, tech and more.