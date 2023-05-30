CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find great party speakers for your summer gatherings, including the JBL PartyBox. JBL

As it gets warmer, you and your family may want to spend more time outside. That means it's time for summer fun in the backyard or by the pool. No matter where you are, a great party speaker can take your summer activities to the next level.

To help you kickstart your summer of patio and pool parties, the experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of the top party speakers of summer 2023. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best party speakers available from Samsung, JBL, LG, and more. These top-rated Bluetooth party speakers all have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews.

The right speaker can make all the difference at your summer parties. You want crisp, clear music and powerful bass to set the right tone for your party and keep your guests entertained. Some party speakers come with fun extras, such as party lights and karaoke features. All the options below wirelessly connect to your phone (or other device) via Bluetooth.

Best Bluetooth party speakers for summer 2023

Find the best Bluetooth-enabled speaker options to provide crisp music for all of your summer gatherings.

JBL Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

This eye-catching speaker features 360-degrees of dazzling colors that sync to the beat of your favorite tunes. The lights are also customizable by way of the JBL Portable app. Pump up the jams with bold bass and crisp highs thanks to the speaker's separate tweeter and driver, with 12 hours of play time per charge. It's also rated IP67 dustproof and waterproof, so a little bit of drizzle won't end the party.

JBL Pulse 5 portable Bluetooth speaker, $200 (reduced from $250)

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential is a compact portable party speaker with 100W sound, deep bass and features LED lights with a strobe effect. It's IPX4 splash-proof and provides up to six hours of play time on a single charge.

JBL PartyBox Encore Essential portable party speaker, $210 (reduced from $300)

Philips portable Bluetooth party speaker with dual woofers



Amazon

This versatile portable party speaker from Philips has a 14-hour battery life for wireless play, a 160 W maximum output, a deep bass, and dual woofers. It also has a microphone and guitar input, karaoke effects and fun party lights.

Philips portable Bluetooth party speaker with dual woofers, $250 (reduced from $300)

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker



Amazon

The Sony wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker provides omnidirectional sound, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a IPX4 splash-resistant design. It includes two microphone and guitar inputs, plus LED lights.

This speaker has a battery life of up to 25 hours, so you can keep the party going all day long -- literally.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP700), $398 (reduced from $550)

Sony makes a smaller version of this party speaker with two front tweeters and 20 hours of battery life.

Sony X-Series wireless portable Bluetooth party speaker (SRS-XP500), $298 (reduced from $400)

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

The Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is a portable speaker that promises to provide loud pristine sound. It offers a 24-hour battery life and an IPX4 splash-proof design. You can connect up to four devices to the speaker, so no one person has to be in charge of the party music.

Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable Bluetooth speaker, $391 (reduced from $450)

JBL PartyBox 1000 high power wireless party speaker

Amazon

The JBL PartyBox 1000 is a high-tech party speaker for serious audio enthusiasts. It includes a DJ launchpad that allows users to play drums, keyboard and piano, record and loop. It also includes full panel lighting effects, a microphone and guitar input, and powerful sound quality.

It's one heck of a party splurge. But verified Amazon purchasers rave about the 4.7-star-rated JBL PartyBox 1000.

"All my friends think I'm crazy for spending that kind of money on this but at the same time everyone LOVES it when they come out for parties. You can crank the volume up and never get distortion," wrote an Amazon customer.

JBL PartyBox 1000 high power wireless party speaker, $1,100 (reduced from $1,300)

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties



Amazon

This is a great budget option for shoppers looking for a solid outdoor party speaker for under $50. It features dual subwoofers with heavy bass, 40W power and long-range Bluetooth connectivity. It's also equipped with colorful flashing LED lights.

Tenmiya portable Bluetooth speaker for parties, $50 (reduced from $60)

