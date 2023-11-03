Best early Black Friday 2023 iPad deals you can shop now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

There's no reason to wait until after you've sat down to a holiday dinner with your family to shop the best Black Friday iPad deals. This year, you can score some serious Black Friday Apple iPad deals ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year -- and in some cases, save hundreds of dollars in the process.

One of our favorite deals you can jump on right now is the 9th-generation iPad for 24% off at Amazon. It's reduced from $329 to just $249, which is a savings of $80.

Along with the standard iPad, we found plenty of must-see Apple iPad deals to shop across the entire line, from the most powerful iPad Pro, to the thinner and lighter iPad Air. Whether you have a gift list full of folks to buy for this holiday season, or just want a new iPad of your own, now's the best time to scout out great deals and snap them up. We've rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday iPad deals below. Keep in mind, if you're already an iPad user, now could be an ideal time to upgrade to a newer, faster and more powerful model with a higher-end touchscreen display.

Apple iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi only): $399 ($50 off)

Walmart

Here's a chance to save $50 on the current model iPad 10th Generation, which is the perfect "starter" iPad for students and adults alike, head over to Walmart right now. The price of this popular tablet has been slashed down to just $399.

This 2022 version of the iPad has a 10.8-inch touchscreen display, comes in your choice of four casing colors (blue, pick, silver, or yellow) and is configured with 64GB of internal storage (which is not expandable after purchase). This is also the Wi-Fi only version of the tablet. At the moment, the iPad 10th Generation with 256GB of internal storage is not on sale at Walmart, so it's priced at $564.

If you're purchasing this tablet for a student or someone who will be using it to do a lot of data entry or word processing, we recommend using it with Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio. It too is on sale at Walmart for $50 off, which brings its price down to $199.

Why we like the iPad 10th Gen:

It's a great "starter tablet" for students and adults alike.

It works with the Apple Pencil, so the tablet can be used as a note-taking device that allows the user to handwrite or draw directly on the display (when using a compatible app).

The configuration with 256GB offers plenty of internal storage.

iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $564 (6% off)

Amazon

Here's a slightly different configuration of the current version of the iPad 10th Generation. This one also comes with 64GB of internal storage, but it's the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the popular tablet. It too comes in four casing colors and offers up to a 10-hour battery life (although this will be shorter when using a cellular data connection to the internet).

Keep in mind, if you opt to active the cellular connectivity, this will require adding the tablet as another device on your cellular service bill, in addition to your existing smartphone. Either that, or you'll need to activate a separate cellular service account specifically for the tablet. This will cost anywhere from $10 to $30 per month, typically for unlimited 5G cellular data. However, when the tablet is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, it takes full advantage of Wi-Fi 6E to provide the fastest connection possible.

If you want to upgrade this iPad 10th Generation to include 256GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity, Amazon is offering this version of the tablet on sale for 6% off, bringing the price down to $704.

Why we like the iPad 10th Generation (Wi-Fi + Cellular):

For someone who needs both Wi-Fi 6E and 5G cellular connectivity, this version of the iPad is the ideal choice.

It works with the Apple Pencil, so the tablet can be used as a note-taking device that allows the user to handwrite or draw directly on the display.

The configuration with 256GB offers plenty of internal storage.

12.9" iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,859 (7% off)

Amazon

The current version of Apple's most powerful, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, configured with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 1TB of internal storage is now on sale. This Black Friday deal for the souped up version of the iPad Pro is available right now from Amazon. It's being sold for 7% off, which brings its price down to $1,859 (a savings of $140).

If you want to max out the power of the iPad Pro at the time of purchase, Amazon also has the latest 6th Generation iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity and 2TB of internal storage on sale for 7% off. This means you'll pay $2,224 for the tablet (and enjoy a savings of $175).

The iPad Pro is available in either a space gray or silver housing. It's compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) stylus and the Apple Magic Keyboard, but these two accessories (which we highly recommend) are sold separately.

Why we like the iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular):

This is currently Apple's most powerful iPad. This configuration allows for either Wi-Fi 6E or 5G cellular internet connectivity.

The iPad Pro supports both the Apple Pencil stylus and Apple Magic Keyboard.

Either 1TB or 2TB of internal storage (which is not upgradable after purchase) offers plenty of space for someone with extensive mobile computing needs.

Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi only, 128GB): $1,209 (7% off)

Apple via Amazon

The sixth-generation iPad Pro is Apple's best tablet yet, boasting a 12.9-inch multitouch screen with a 2732 x 2048 pixel Liquid Retina XDR display. It comes equipped with an enhanced camera setup and a singular USB Type-C Thunderbolt port. For those seeking a laptop-like experience, it's fully compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil stylus.

The expansive 12.9-inch screen size sets this iPad apart from other iPad and iPad Air models, offering users more on-screen real estate to enjoy a wide range of content. The added screen size is particularly beneficial when utilizing the split-screen function, which allows two apps to run side-by-side.

The iPad Pro is usually $1,299, but you can get it for $1,209. This cellular + Wi-Fi version of the tablet comes with 128GB of internal storage.

Why we like the Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation):

The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is currently the largest you can get on any iPad model.

The iPad Pro has more than enough power to handle any mobile application you need to throw at it.

Though it has a large screen, it's great for getting work done on the go and can be used as a portable workstation if you choose.

Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249 (24% off)

Apple Store via Amazon

While this isn't the newest and greatest iPad you can buy right now, this model is every bit worth the sub-$300 price. You get a lot for the money, especially at $249.

Featuring a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display, this iPad variant leverages Apple's True Tone technology for superior visual fidelity. It's powered using the Apple A13 Bionic processor, which helps to ensure smooth performance. Buyers can choose between the Wi-Fi Only model or a Wi-Fi + Cellular variant -- with both supporting the advanced Wi-Fi 6E standard and iPadOS 17 (or later). Users can expect a robust battery life, offering up to 10 hours on a single charge.

This iPad is an excellent choice for those who are considering regular use of the device. It's especially suitable for students who need a dependable digital workspace for consistent online work. To maximize functionality, it can be paired with the optional Magic Keyboard and the 1st generation Apple Pencil stylus, which are available as separate purchases. Keep in mind, the slightly more powerful iPad 10th Generation is currently available, but at a higher price.

Why we like the ninth generation Apple iPad:

It uses the A13 Bionic chip for a boost in power that can help you with multitasking.

Its all-day battery life makes this Apple iPad a great option for long days at work or school.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display makes streaming video content or playing games look amazing.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen): $500 ($59 off)



Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, this version of the iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is thinner and lighter, compared to the various iPad Pro models. The 5th generation iPad Air offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior iPad Air model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. This iPad, like all other current models, runs the latest version of iPadOS 17 (or later) and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other iPads.

The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle rear-facing camera that can capture 4K video. It also offers TouchID for easier unlocking. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with the fastest performance available, this is definitely the tablet you'll want to go with. It's available in five casing colors.

The tablet normally retails for $599, but it's currently marked down to $559 on Amazon for Black Friday, with an on-page coupon for $59 off. Be sure to clip the coupon before you check out. This brings the price down to just $500. Keep in mind that this deal is for the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage.

Why we like the Apple iPad Air (5th Generation):

It's lightweight and portable, so it feels good when holding it in your hands.

It offers a 10-hour battery life.

The Apple M1 processor is powerful enough to handle just about anyone's tablet needs.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen): $469 (6% off)

Apple

The iPad Mini (6th Generation) is a sleek, small-form tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

First released in 2021, this iPad model runs using the A15 Bionic chip for faster processing. It comes with a 12MP wide-angle camera on the rear and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front. You can choose from four different casing colors, too.

While the Apple iPad Mini lacks support for the proprietary external Magic Keyboard, it is compatible with a range of optional Bluetooth-enabled keyboards, so you can get more work done faster while on the go.

The Apple iPad Mini is currently going for $469 at Amazon. That's 6% off and a savings of $30 off its normal price. If you've been looking for a smaller form factor with similar internal power as some the other mid-level iPad models, this is your best bet. This deal is for the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of internal storage.

Why we like the Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation):

Its small size makes it perfect for younger users and adults with smaller hands.

It's easier to hold for longer periods when using the tablet as an eBook reader.

The Apple A15 Bionic chip and 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display make it rather powerful, despite its smaller frame.

You can choose from a variety of different casing colors.

2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 256GB, AppleCare+): $698 ($20 off)

Amazon

This configuration of the 2021 iPad Mini (with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display) comes in your choice of four housing colors. It's the Wi-Fi only version, but with 256GB of internal storage and it comes with two years of AppleCare+ thrown in for free.

This tablet is powered using Apple's A15 processor and it supports the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). The stylus is sold separately, but right now it's on sale at Walmart for $89 (which is $41 off).

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this iPad Mini for $20 off, bringing the price down to $698.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (31% off)

Amazon

If you want to be able to handwrite or draw directly on the iPad's screen when using a compatible app, you'll definitely want to invest in the optional Apple Pencil stylus. Many of the latest iPad models support the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is now on sale for $89 at Amazon (a savings of $40).

However, if you're using an iPad that only supports the Apple Pencil (1st Generation), this too is on sale at Amazon. You can get it right now for $79, which is 20% off.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $230 (8% off)

Amazon

No matter which iPad you use, we highly recommend pairing it with the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds to experience the best possible audio. These are the latest and most powerful version of the AirPods. They offer incredible sounding spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with impressive active noise cancellation that will greatly reduce or totally eliminate ambient noise from the world around you.

Support for the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is integrated directly into the iPadOS 17 operating system, so you have control over these wireless earbuds without needing a special app. They're IP54 rates for dust and water resistance and have a battery life up to six hours per charge (or 30 hours with multiple charges within the included wireless charging case). And if you misplace the AirPods, use the iPad's Find My app to locate them.

One of our favorite features of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is that they automatically pair with an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, or iMac and will switch devices whenever you do.

In conjunction with its Black Friday sale, you can snag a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $20 off, which brings the price down to $230 at Amazon.

Does the Apple store have Black Friday sales?

Unfortunately, Apple typically does not offer anything by way of Black Friday sales.

In fact, you'll rarely find discounts at the retailer, even during the biggest sales events of the year. However, that doesn't mean that Apple products themselves don't go on sale elsewhere, as we've demonstrated above. But if you're holding on to hope that Apple will run a sale that you can shop in time for the holidays, don't. Instead, look to outlets like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for some of the best price cuts you'll see during the biggest sales event of the year. Of course, we'll also keep you updated on the best iPad sales available.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on video games and so much more.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

Related content from CBS Essentials