Piping-hot early Black Friday 2023 Keurig coffee maker deal: The Keurig K-Express is just $60 on Amazon

Calling all coffee lovers -- Amazon has a hot deal for you this morning. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express coffee brewer to just $60. This compact brewer is the perfect addition to a small kitchen counter or your office desk. It's even a great Christmas gift idea for coffee lovers.

And if you haven't heard of Keurig, here's what to know: The brand uses convenient pods (also known as K-Cups) that contain pre-measured amounts of coffee grounds, tea leaves or other beverages. All you have to do is pop the pod into your Keurig, and the machine will puncture the bottom of the K-Cup and force hot pressurized water through the pod. As the water passes through the pod, it will extract the perfect amount of flavor for your desired cup size and brew strength.

Keurig K-Express coffee brewer: $60 (33% off)

The Keurig K-Express is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill between each cup. This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5 inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small kitchens or desks.

"I purchased the Keurig K-Express because of it's space saving design and could not be happier," one Amazon reviewer says. "Our older model Keurig works like a champ but was taking up needed space. The K-Express is not only smaller but also much lighter and still makes a fast, great cup of coffee."

Why we like the Keurig K-Express coffee maker:

It has a compact design that's great for small spaces.

36-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew several cups of coffee before refilling.

Features three coffee size settings so you can brew the right amount each time.

It's rated 4.6 stars by satisfied Amazon reviewers.

More great deals on Keurig coffee brewers and accessories

If that Keurig model isn't quite your style, we have more good news. Amazon just slashed the price on several of the best Keurig coffee makers of 2023. Here are the top deals you can get right now.

Keurig K-Cafe Smart: $210 (16% off)

The Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker connects to the Keurig app so you can schedule a brew in advance, brew remotely and more. The coffeemaker's BrewID tech selects the ideal settings for whichever K-Cup you choose to use. The brewer has five temperature and six strength settings -- the most customization Keurig has ever offered in a coffeemaker. The milk frother has three temperature settings: The lowest is ideal for making iced drinks, while the highest promises to froth oat and almond milks.

This Keurig can create a highly-concentrated shot of coffee to mimic the profile of espresso. (There are espresso K-Cups available for purchase that you can use for the "shot" function, too.) The "shot" function is ideal for creating lattes, macchiatos and more espresso-driven drinks. There's an iced coffee button, too, which brews at a lower temperature and flow rate. Right now, the brewer is on sale for 16% off at Amazon.

Why we like the Keurig K-Cafe Smart coffee maker:

Versatile brewing options help you create your perfect drink.

It includes an adjustable hot and cold milk frother.

You can use Barista Mode in the compatible mobile app to access recipes and guides on how to craft tons of different drinks.

Keurig K-Elite: $119 (37% off)



The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family one after another without refilling. The 4.7-star-rated device has a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand, perfect for making tea and hot chocolate on cool summer nights.

"I'm so pleased with this Keurig. [It was] so easy to set up and use," a verified purchaser on Amazon says. "I love the iced coffee feature [and] how it gives different cup sizes also. Definitely worth the money."

Why we like the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker:

The K-Elite offers five brewing size options, from 4 to 12 ounces.

The coffee maker includes a large 75-ounce water reservoir so you don't need to refill it in between brews.

The K-Elite features a strong coffee button for a stronger pour via K-cups.

Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker: $199 (13% off)

The Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker allows you to use single-serve K-cups or brew a larger serving with ground coffee of your choice. The coffee maker features a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to refill in between every brew. There is also a pause feature that allows you to stop the machine for 20 seconds while brewing a pot of coffee so that you can pour yourself a fresh cup right away. It's rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker. This versatile machine has revolutionized my morning coffee routine and has become an indispensable part of my kitchen," one verified Amazon purchaser says.

Why we like the Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker:

You can use K-cups to make individual cups of coffee or demand, or brew larger pots with grounds.

Auto-brew setting allows you to schedule a brew up to 24 hours in advance, so hot coffee is waiting for you when you wake up.

The adjustable multi-position water reservoir can be positioned to the left, right or back of the brewer.

