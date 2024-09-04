Listen up! Don't skip out on the best headphone deals right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer has come and gone, but fall just might be better. Think about it: Halloween, football, Thanksgiving and more. And there's plenty of time to go outside for long fall walks. Are your headphones ready for them?

Right now, you can save hundreds on popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless earbuds, all from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung and Bose.

You can find all our favorite deals below. And then you can get on with listening to your favorite artists or giving someone an excellent pair of cans as a gift. After all, it's never too late to think about — yes, we'll say it— holiday shopping.

Best headphone and earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (with USB-C): $190 (24% off)



For all Apple users -- whether you rely on an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iMac or any combination of Apple devices, if there's just one accessory you need, it's a pair of these Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are the perfect audio companions. They offer superior noise cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, support for Apple's Find My feature, a long battery life, a wireless charging case, a water-resistant design and so much more. They're also comfortable to wear and instantly pair with whichever Apple device you're using.

Whether you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks; playing games or participating in a hands-free call, these Bluetooth earbuds offer the high-quality and clear audio you want. And they've just been updated with a new voice-clarifying feature.

In our coverage of the six best wireless earbuds of 2024, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation were our top pick.

Apple AirPods Max: $449 (18% off)



Apple via Amazon

Looking to splurge on new AirPods? The third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors.

If you want to get a pair and turn heads when you walk down the street, this is one pair of headphones that'll do that for you.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $138 (40% off)

Amazon

Just as Apple AirPods are perfect for Apple users, if you're a proud user of a Samsung Galaxy device, including any of the company's latest smartphones, tablets, smartwatches or smart TVs, these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds are reliable audio companions. You can expect a long battery life and the ability to enjoy high-quality audio, regardless of what you're listening to.

These earbuds also work seamlessly with any Android mobile device and are compatible with Bluetooth devices that can stream audio. Noteworthy features include excellent noise cancellation, the ability to playback Hi-Fi audio, 360-degree audio support and IPX7 sweat/water resistance. Choose between graphite, purple or white.

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones: $245 (30% off)

Amazon

If you want Sony-quality sound and superior noise cancelation for less than $300, we recommend the slightly older WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. .

Sony's WH-1000XM wireless headphones are among the best out there for the average consumer, but they typically come at a premium price. They offer up to a 30-hour battery life and a quick charge feature that gives you five extra hours of listening with just a 10-minute charge. You also get touch-sensitive controls on the ear cups and a handy speak-to-chat feature that reduces the volume of what you're listening to when you need to communicate with people around you.

When you just want to focus on the audio you're listening to, Sony's noise-cancellation technology is top-notch. And we love the audio quality these headphones offer during hands-free calls, even when you're in a noisy environment. One of the best features these headphones offer is DSEE Extreme, which automatically upscales compressed digitally music files in real-time, so streaming audio will sound even more robust and clear.

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones: $248 (29% off)

Amazon

As you just read, the previous version of Sony's WH-1000XM headphones are on sale, but these are another option you can choose from instead as the newest version of Sony's noise-canceling headphone line.

They use two audio processors, eight microphones and Sony's proprietary Processor V1 to deliver cutting-edge noise cancelation, combined with enhanced audio quality and better overall performance. These are the headphones you want when listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or the audio from TV shows and movies. Yes, they work seamlessly with iOS and Android mobile devices, Windows and MacOS computers, as well as with Sony smart TVs.

Compared to the WH-1000XM4 model, these are lighter weight. They also offer up to 30 hours of listening time per charge. But, if the battery starts to getting too low, just a three minute quick charge will provide an additional three hours of playback. These wireless headphones can also be used with the includes audio cable. They offer intuitive onboard controls, but you can also remotely control them using Sony's mobile app.

Beats Solo 4: $150 (25% off)

Amazon

The newest model of Beats Solo headphones just debuted earlier in May 2024, and they've already been discounted. These stylish headphones come in four colors, including slate blue, cloud pink, silver and slate blue, and come with a bevy of new features.

They can be used both wired or wirelessly, and offer up to 50 hours of playback, with a 10-minute charge boosting them for an additional five hours in a pinch.

For audiophiles, they come with spatial audio support as well as dynamic head tracking with an ergonomic fit, plush ear cushions, and a slew of Apple-centric features like Find My, which means you can track them down if you happen to lose them.

While they don't offer noise cancellation, they're more than worth grabbing, especially since they're brand new and at a discounted price. audio which provides a more immersive listening experience.

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 earbuds: $59 (26% off)

Amazon

We're fans of Soundcore by Anker headphones and earbuds because they offer advanced features and functions, and often for much less money than their competition. These Space A40 earbuds are the perfect example.

They offer adaptive noise cancelation, support for Hi-Res audio and that provide a battery life up to 10 hours per charge. And with the included charging case, this can be extended up to 50 hours before you need an external power source. And thanks to the quick charge feature, just a 10 minute charge provides an extra four hours of playback time.

The earbuds are available in black, white or blue. Since these earbuds offer adaptive noise cancelation, they automatically measure the ambient noise in your listening space and adjust the level of noise cancelation and playback volume. So, without having to tinker with the controls, whatever you're listening to will remain at a consistent volume even if you travel between a loud environment and a quiet one. This applies to hands-free calls, too.

Whether you're listening to streaming audio, participating in a hands-free call or gaming, these earbuds offer clear and consistent sound quality for a fraction of what you'd pay for competing earbuds with similar features.

Soundcore by Anker P20 earbuds: $25 (38% off)

Amazon

No, this isn't a misprint. Now that the Soundcore by Anker P20 wireless earbuds are on sale, you can snag them for just $25. These are water-resistant (IPX5 rated) earbuds that offer 22 audio EQ presets via the Soundcore app. They're also built using 10mm drivers to provide high-quality audio with a generous level of bass.

You get up to 10 hours of audio playback per charge, up to 30 hours of use with multiple in-case charges, and a quick charge feature that provides up to two hours of additional playback with a 10 minute charge. Easy to use tap controls are built into the stem of each earbud.

These earbuds lack features like noise cancelation and spatial audio support, but for just $20 (if you're a Prime Member), they offer a great value for anyone who needs entry-level wireless earbuds that work with iOS, Android, Windows, ChromeOS or MacOS devices. Although for maximum control over the earbuds and your listening experience, you'll want to use the P20s with an iOS or Android mobile device that's running the Soundcore app.