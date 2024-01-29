CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Pura Vida

If you've ever received a small Valentine's Day gift that made a big impact, you already know that great gifts don't always come with a massive price tag. When it comes to Valentine's Day gifting, showing you care and purchasing something specific to the person receiving it will have a far bigger impact than just spending a bunch of cash.

To help you impress on a budget, we've rounded up some of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts under $20. Prepare to be charmed, surprised and impressed with how far twenty dollars can take you when buying a gift this year.

The best Valentine's Day gifts under $20

Getting gifts for a loved one on Valentine's Day doesn't mean spending big, or buying a gift sure to be recycled (read: immediately regifted). Here are some of our top, inexpensive gift choices for Valentine's Day 2024.

Have a little bit more to spend on your loved one? Check out our top Valentine's Day gift picks under $50, and our top Valentine's Day gifts under $100.

'I Love You' 16-ounce coffee mug: $17

Amazon

Featuring printing on both sides, this sweet red and white mug will put a smile on his or her face with every cup of coffee or tea. This mug is dishwasher safe and made to keep its bright color without fading.

Why we like this Valentine's Day mug:

Whether your love is a coffee drinker or not, one always has use for a clever mug. The bright color and sweet writing on this mug will brighten his or her day. We especially like the writing on both sides, which suits both left-handed and right-handed users.

Weald Tribe flower and reed diffuser: $20

Amazon

Fill a house, bedroom or office with the fresh smell of lavender and eucalyptus. This essential oil stick diffuser not only looks great on a mantle or shelf, it adds a woody fragrance that can last up to 60 days.

Each bottle contains four ounces of fragrance. Other scents are available too.

Why we like this flower and reed diffuser:

A rare gender-neutral Valentine's Day gift, this diffuser uses alcohol-free, plant-based essential oils to create an "amazing" smell.

Nest Himalayan salt & rosewater votive candle: $20

Nest

Nest's Himalayan salt and rosewater votive candle not only smells beautiful, the pink-hued candle and votive look gorgeous as well. A combined scent of rosewater, geranium, salted amber and white woods creates a soothing aroma. With up to 28 hours of burn time, you'll be on his or her mind for the long term.

Why we like this candle:

The beautiful glass votive can be used again for a small plant or display. It features an elegant, etched design. This candle is constructed to burn cleanly and evenly so the aroma infuses a room without overwhelming it.

Kitsch satin pillowcase: $16

Kitsch

If your partner is picky about his or her hair, or is known to dive deep into the latest haircare and skincare trends, they'll appreciate the elegance of a satin or silk pillowcase for Valentine's Day. This standard/queen satin pillowcase comes in 20 different colors and patterns guaranteeing you'll be able to choose just the right color to suit your partner's taste.

Why we like a Kitsch satin pillowcase:

Satin and silk pillowcase enthusiasts claim sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase helps reduce breakouts by absorbing less dirt and moisture, while also helping to tame frizzy hair.

Pura Vida heart hoop earrings: $20

Pura Vida

Pura Vida's .925 sterling silver heart earrings are a delicate way to tell your partner how you feel. These lightweight earrings are also a terrific Valentine's Day gift for a daughter or friend.

Why we like these Pura Vida heart earrings:

It's rare to find high-quality jewelry that's also priced well, but Pura Vida has managed to create the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the jewelry lover in your life.

Luggage tag: $16

Amazon

We love a gift that's as stylish as it is useful. These premium luggage tags on Amazon are just that. Available in a rainbow of terrific colors that make it easy to spot luggage in a crowd, these come as a set of two luggage tags along with buckle straps that are easy to take on and off.

Why we like these luggage tags:

A stylish, durable luggage tag is the simple kind of gift one might not buy, but will appreciate receiving from you. A sweet gift, these luggage tags will be even better received if accompanied by a surprise Valentine's Day overnight trip.

Sleep mask: $14

Amazon

There's nothing more romantic than giving the gift of a good night's sleep. You'll sleep well at night knowing you've done just that, all for under $20. This sleep mask is made from high-density, lightweight memory foam and promises no light leakage. The buckle strap in the back guarantees this is a one-size-fits-most sleep mask.

This mask is currently $14 at Amazon and is available in pink, black and gray. The mask is constructed from the same breathable material from which yoga clothing is made.

Why we like this silk sleep mask:

This mask's unique 3D design puts less pressure on the eyes and guarantees less light seeps through.

Cosrx snail 96 essence: $17



Cosrx via Amazon

You'll win big on Valentine's Day diving into the latest skincare trend. This snail serum from K-beauty brand Cosrx has taken TikTok by storm. The viral Cosrx skincare must-have is formulated with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which can help repair and rejuvenate the skin from dryness and aging. Its ingredients may also improve skin vitality by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin.

"I bought this after everyone on my TikTok feed became obsessed with it," former CBS Essentials Senior Editor Lily Rose says. "It really works to help brighten the skin and reduce any signs of dehydration. When I apply it after moisturizer my skin looks so dewy. My sister is now begging me for her own bottle."

This serum is currently $17, reduced from $25.

Why we like this snail essence:

Your TikTok-loving teen, sibling or BFF will think you're in the know with this TikTok-approved skincare essential. It's an easy way to achieve glowing skin for less than $20 and it looks really great on your bathroom counter.

Bloomingdale's Little Brown Bag keychain:

Bloomingdales

A big shopping trip doesn't have to be in the Valentine's Day budget this year to bring a bit of retail fun to Valentine's Day. Bloomingdale's iconic shopping bag is now a clever vinyl keychain, which can only be found at Bloomingdale's. It measures 2.5"W x 1.25"D x 2.5"H.

Why we like the Little Brown Bag keychain:

A little detail sure to add a touch of joy to her day, this vinyl Bloomingdale's keychain is a surefire conversation starter and a charming reminder that you completely get her, including her love of retail therapy.

'Murdle: Volume 1': $12



Amazon

If your partner or friends relish the excitement of solving a gripping mystery, "Murdle" is a terrific Valentine's Day gift. This book presents a collection of bite-sized mystery puzzles that will immerse you in a world of clues, witness interviews and deductive reasoning as you work to complete the grid and solve the crime. What makes it even more enticing is the buried secret underlying each murder, with a message waiting to be deciphered once you've cracked them all!

It's on sale at Amazon now for just $12 (regularly $16). Once you solve "Murdle: Volume 1," be sure to check out "Murdle: Volume 2".

Why we like 'Murdle':

It's a fun puzzle book filled with stories that will keep you entertained for hours.

Ghirardelli San Francisco Golden Gate gift box: $17

Ghirardelli

Your chocolate-loving loved one will devour this box of 18 assorted chocolates from California-based brand Ghirardelli Chocolate. The box features a photo of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and includes a variety of the company's bestselling chocolate flavors.

It's currently on sale for $17 at Ghiradelli Chocolates.

Why we love this chocolate gift box:

It's a sweet way to give a Valentine's Day gift without worrying about whether or not it will fit or if your recipient already owns it. Plus, you can never have too much chocolate.

Lulu Candles: $20



Lulu Candles via Amazon

These non-toxic, paraben-free vegan soy wax candles are priced at just $20. They feature 100% cotton wicks and come in a wide variety of scents. A 9-ounce candle has a 70-hour burn time, and it's available in both white and black jars.

The jasmine, oud and sandalwood scent seems to be a favorite of Amazon reviewers. "I can clearly smell the sandalwood and the oud is adding enough depth to keep the jasmine from being too sweet and heady," an Amazon customer says. "It's very well balanced. It's burning cleanly and evenly. Definitely recommend!"

Why we like this candle:

The simple black and white jars can match a range of home aesthetics. It comes in a wide variety of scents, and reviewers claim that the long-lasting candle offers a wide throw.

Ugg cozy chenille sock: $20



Ugg via Amazon

If you're staying in this Valentine's Day, we know just the thing. Ugg offers more than just boots; the brand also offers incredibly soft socks available in a range of colors. These comfy chenille socks are machine washable and run up to a women's size 11.

"Extremely soft and cozy and warm," an Amazon customer says. "They are a great gift idea. High quality and great for lounging or after winter sports."

Why we like these Ugg socks:

Anything Ugg is usually an expensive purchase, but these socks are just $20. If your gift recipient already owns Ugg boots, these socks will help build their Ugg wardrobe. They come in a range of cute colors and will look adorable peeking out of some Ugg minis.

Silicone wine glass holder for bath and shower: $10

30 Watt Store via Amazon

Give the perfect Valentine's Day gift to help someone relax in the bath: a silicone wine glass holder. It's crafted to securely grip glossy surfaces such as glass, mirrors, marble, metal, shiny tiles and laminate. It includes a smart drainage system to prevent water from accumulating in the holder.

Choose from four colors.

"This is the best shower holder out there," an Amazon customer says. "I use it quite often and holds a steamless glass too."

Why we like this silicone wine glass holder:

It's a cute addition to a relaxing evening bath. Its drainage system prevents water from accumulating in the holder.