How to fall asleep fast: Three ways to get a better night's sleep now

If you have trouble falling asleep within a reasonable amount of time (ie. before dawn), you're not alone. In 2023 the Cleveland Clinic reported that around one in every three adults in the US deal with at least some symptoms of insomnia. Sleep deprivation has links to a whole assortment of chronic health issues, from high blood pressure to depression, so it's important to improve your habits if you're not getting enough sleep.

So what's the answer for combatting those sleepless nights?

The No. 1 thing you can do to improve the quality (and quantity) of your sleep each night is to take charge. Here's how you can fall asleep faster and enjoy a better night's sleep now.

Three things you need to get a better night's sleep now

There are a number of useful tips and tricks out there for improving sleep quality. From deep breathing exercises to consistent schedules, here are three useful techniques for getting a better night's sleep.

Practice relaxation techniques

If you want to fall asleep faster at night, reducing stress around bedtime can help. Mindfulness has been known to work for people who struggle with insomnia. Mindfulness is essentially a radical form of self-awareness and there are a few relaxation tricks that are effective at helping people to fall asleep faster.

Here are three useful techniques to help you relax at bedtime. Consider trying one out to improve your sleep quality:

Progressive muscle relaxation: Also known as deep muscle relaxation, this method puts you in control of your body. Release tension by focusing on one muscle group after another as you lie in bed. The goal is to tense each muscle for five to 10 seconds, release, and then take a few deep breaths. Start with your face then move on to your shoulders, chest, etc. This can help to alleviate bodily stress.

Also known as deep muscle relaxation, this method puts you in control of your body. Release tension by focusing on one muscle group after another as you lie in bed. The goal is to tense each muscle for five to 10 seconds, release, and then take a few deep breaths. Start with your face then move on to your shoulders, chest, etc. This can help to alleviate bodily stress. Four-seven-eight breathing method: Simpler than progressive muscle relaxation, this breathing method can either be an easy technique to try out. Everything you need to know is in the name of this cyclical breathing technique: Inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and then exhale deeply for eight seconds. Try to position your tongue behind your upper front teeth and making a "whoosh" sound for each exhale. Repeat this several times to regulate stress and reach a state of relaxation faster.

Simpler than progressive muscle relaxation, this breathing method can either be an easy technique to try out. Everything you need to know is in the name of this cyclical breathing technique: Inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and then exhale deeply for eight seconds. Try to position your tongue behind your upper front teeth and making a "whoosh" sound for each exhale. Repeat this several times to regulate stress and reach a state of relaxation faster. Military technique: As you can guess by the name, this last technique is all about efficiency. If you want to get to sleep at night as quickly as possible, the military method can be your best friend. Once you're comfortable, start focusing on individual body parts. Relax your jaw, eyelids, and brow. Drop your shoulders and take deep breaths to relax your chest. As you move down your body, try to visualize a peaceful setting. Recognizing and deterring intrusive thoughts can be difficult at first, especially if you deal with a lot of anxiety around bedtime, but it's an important part of the equation. Get this whole process down pat, and you could fall asleep within minutes.

Commit to a consistent sleep schedule

Typically, it takes an adult with a relatively good sleep schedule 15 to 20 minutes to fall asleep. If you're not already, you should also buffer that time with a calming winddown period before you hit the hay each night. This could be anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, so try to find what works best for you -- and stick to it.

Adhering to a consistent sleep schedule can be beneficial to your health, leading to better sleep quality as well as reduced time spent tossing and turning in bed at night. It may be a bit different for everyone, but the body follows its own internal clock. This nearly 24-hour cycle is known as your circadian rhythm. Once your body gets used to falling asleep and waking up at similar times day after day, it can become much easier to fall asleep faster.

In addition to planning out one or two hours of winddown time, plus another 15 to 20 minutes to fall asleep, how much time should you carve out of your schedule for sleep? The recommended amount of sleep is different depending on your age group, but adults generally need between seven and nine hours each night, while younger age groups tend to need a few more hours than that.

Balance your nights with healthy habits during the day

Cementing healthy routines at night isn't the only trick to improving your sleep quality. If you find yourself restless or wide awake while trying to fall asleep at night, this may be a sign you need more daytime activity to balance out a good night's sleep.

Light exposure during the day has been shown to improve sleep duration. Fitting in a bit of exercise during the day can also help tire you out and better prepare your body for a restful sleep. If you can, limiting caffeine intake can also help regulate stress.