Samsung

Are you someone with a gas hookup? That means you likely need a gas stove. If you're not planning on upgrading or replacing your current gas stove with an electric or induction range (even though you really should), you may need help figuring out what kinds of gas stoves are the best fit for you.

The experts at CBS have found the best gas ranges in 2023. Many of these gas ranges from Samsung, LG, Viking and GE are on sale now.

LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry, $1,199 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range, $5,699 (regularly $7,124)

What you should know before buying a gas range



Los Angeles is banning most gas appliances in new homes and businesses. California's largest city joins more than 50 other metro areas and counties that have made similar moves to discourage or prohibit the use of gas ranges. (No timeline for the new rule has been announced.)

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called the household appliance a "hidden hazard" because gas stoves have been linked to childhood asthma.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you will be able to get a rebate on your electric or induction range -- but not today. The rebate program, while approved, is not yet in place. No firm timeline has been announced for when the rebates will be available.

If you have a gas hookup, you need a gas stove. If you can't make the switch to an electric range, there are certain things you should look for when buying a gas range.

Are gas cooktops better than electric ranges?



In 2021, experts said that over a third of American households cooked with gas. In California, a state where many counties have banned gas appliances, 60% of homes cook with gas. While popular, are gas ranges and cooktops actually better than electric ranges and induction ranges?

Some chefs have said that gas stovetops and gas ranges are integral to the identity of their cuisine. "The wok itself is really essential to Asian cuisine," restaurant owner Leo Lee told the "Los Angeles Times" in 2022. "By taking gas away, you're telling us we cannot use woks anymore, essentially taking away our identity and heritage. It forces us to adapt to American culture."

It has been reported that electric ranges are better for the environment and your health. But if you have to have a gas range, experts have recommended using a vented hood with your gas kitchen appliance. Vented hoods have a range of filtration effectiveness and function best when overhanging the stove.

What should I look for when buying a gas range?

How do you find a good gas stove? What is the most reliable brand of gas range? Many popular brands make gas ranges and cooktops. We've found top-rated gas-powered ranges from Samsung, LG, Viking, GE and more that you can buy today. When shopping for a gas range, consider its capacity, burner size, burner power and if you'd like to have a gas range with smart features.

You should always look for the best deal on a kitchen appliance. Luckily, the experts at CBS Essentials found the best deals on gas ranges in 2023.

The best gas ranges in 2023

Shop the best gas ranges in 2023. Almost all of these gas ranges are on sale now.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range

Samsung

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance includes an air fryer mode. Air fry tray included.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range

Appliances Connection

This large-capacity, stainless-steel range features four cooktop burners and six cooking functions. Its convection technology circulates air throughout the oven for a faster cook time. It's also made to last with industrial-grade metal knobs for added durability.

Right now you can get a 10% mail-in rebate when you spend more than $11,000 on Viking appliances. Plus, there's a buy-one-get-one deal for a free dishwasher, microwave or $1,000 allowance (on a purchase of $1,500 or more) when you buy a Viking appliance.

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range, $5,699 (regularly $7,124)

LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry

LG

This smart kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity. Knock on the range window to instantly view the progress of what's cooking.

This range can bake, broil, air fry, proof, convection bake, slow cook and more. Right now it's on sale for $200 off at LG.

"We switched to gas from electric, and we are so excited about our new stove," wrote a customer who purchased the LG appliance from the LG site. "We love the air fry, and the convection is excellent. Everything we cook seems to cook so much quicker and the flavor of the food seems to be better also. So glad we switched to gas, and the stove has some amazing features."

LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry, $1,199 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range

Samsung

This smart front control slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled. It features an air fry mode, a 22K BTU power burner for ultra-fast boiling and a six-cubic-foot oven.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range, $1,599 (regularly $2,399)

GE freestanding gas range

GE via Best Buy

The GE freestanding gas range features a locking oven door and a steam-cleaning function. The cooktop includes a 15,000 BTU burner for ultra-fast boiling.

"This stove is literally the best I've ever bought," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the freestanding range. "If you love grilling, making pancakes or hamburgers this is the stove for you. There are three different burner size for big to small pots," they said.

GE freestanding gas range, $730 (regularly $855)

Whirlpool freestanding gas range

Whirlpool via Best Buy

This 5.1-cubic-foot oven features four cooktop burners, two of which are ultra-fast 15,000 BTU burners.

"I love this stove oven [that's] big enough for my cooking needs," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the appliance. "I love the larger burners for the bigger skillets and just touch the display to get the oven going, so much easier for me, no more knobs."

Whirlpool freestanding gas range, $828

