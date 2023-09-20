Amazon is throwing a huge sale on Google Pixel 7 smartphones

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google via Amazon

Amazon is offering some major discounts on popular tech ahead of the retailer's October Amazon Prime Day sale. Some of the most impressive deals are currently on the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are some of the best Android smartphones of 2023 -- and right now you could score one for up to 28% off on Amazon.

Thinking about switching from an iPhone to an Android? It's a great time to make the leap. We don't know when Amazon will offer a deal this good on the Google Pixel 7 or the Google Pixel 7 Pro again. Keep reading to learn more about Google Pixel smartphones at Amazon and shop the best Google Pixel smartphone deals now.

Best deals on Google Pixel phones at Amazon

Three top-rated models of the popular Android smartphone are on sale now.

Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the updated Tensor G2 silicon processor, impresses not just in raw speed similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in performance, but thanks to its wide scope of features. It includes innovative options such as Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight, both unique additions exclusive to the Pixel 7 lineup.

Its hardware is equally as awesome. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution. The Pixel 7 Pro has a noticeably brighter screen than the Pixel 7 model, and it looks great in just about any situation.

Battery-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a substantial 5,000 mAh capacity. Despite the Pixel 6 Pro's similar battery not meeting some users' expectations, it's interesting to note the performance of its successor. It can last about 10 hours per charge even with heavy use, which is close in performance to most other models on the market.

It's more than its processor and battery size, though. the Pixel 7 Pro also includes an enhanced three-camera system with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto lens.

The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom, all of which makes it an ideal option for aspiring shutterbugs or anyone who plans on using it as a mobile selfie station.

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

It's powered by a formidable Tensor G2 silicon processor.

It offers exclusive features such as Photo Unblur and enhanced Night Sight enhance pictures.

It has a crisp 6.7-inch OLED QHD+ display.

The robust 5,000 mAh battery means longer use time than others on the market.

Its 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera options are complemented by a 48MP telephoto lens.

Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with improved brightness. The device offers up to a 72-hour battery life when using Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Google Pixel 7 includes Google's new Tensor G2 processor for improved performance. The chip provides enhanced voice assistant functionality.

The Google Pixel 7 includes five years of guaranteed security updates. The device features a protected computing feature to give Google Pixel users increased data privacy and a built-in VPN.

The 256 GB model of the Google Pixel 7 is on sale now for $549 (regularly $700)

Key features of the Google Pixel 7 Pro:

It features an adaptive battery that can last up to 24 hours.

It has a crisp 6.3-inch FHD+ display.

The phone offers a solid camera system with a 50 MP wide lense, a 12 MP ultrawide lense and a 10.8 MP front camera.

Related content from CBS Essentials