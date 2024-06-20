The best deals to shop during Walmart Plus Week, happening now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Walmart Plus Week is here, and that means there are plenty of major savings across a variety of categories. It's the sale of the summer while we wait for Amazon Prime Day to come along. From now through June 23, you can shop a variety goodies exclusive to Walmart Plus members. There are exclusive offers and discounts up for grabs each day of the sale as well as additional perks to claim, like free express delivery to your home under two hours and even a free three-month trial of YouTube Premium available during the event.

We've gone ahead and marked some of the biggest, can't-miss deals for you. Keep in mind that you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to shop these deals, but that's as easy as signing up for a trial to see if it's a membership you'd like to keep permanently. Don't miss out on these sizzling summer deals and hop on them while they're still hot. Check out our picks for some of the best you'll find right now at Walmart.

Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $179

Walmart

The Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) may not be the flashiest or most feature-rich phone out there, but it's a great way to get your hands on an iPhone without spending a fortune. You'll save big with this discount, but there is a bit of a catch here. This version from Walmart is locked to the retailer's Straight Talk prepaid wireless plans, so you won't be able to get service from a provider like Verizon or AT&T.

You can purchase several monthly plans at lower prices to use with your new iPhone, but know that you will not be able to switch providers the way you would be able to with an unlocked smartphone.

It runs the same iOS as the pricier iPhones and comes with the same apps pre-installed. Plus, it works with all of Apple's services like iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News. You can even pair it with an Apple Watch and sync it with your iPad and Mac.

Okay, so what's the catch? Well, the screen is a bit smaller and not as bright as the high-end iPhones, and the processor isn't as powerful. The camera system is also more basic, and you can only get up to 256GB of storage. All in all, a great deal unless you're itching to go to another provider, and that won't matter much in the long run since you're really getting a major bargain here.

Some shoppers are even seeing this iPhone going for as low as $149, so your mileage may vary when it comes to this deal.

Apple Watch Series 9: $329 ($130 off)

Best Buy

The Apple Watch Series 9, the latest model in the Apple Watch lineup (excluding the recently released Apple Watch Ultra 2), is a feature-rich smartwatch designed to enhance various aspects of your daily life. With advanced capabilities like heart monitoring, crash detection, and more, all packed into a sleek and compact design, it's a worthy upgrade from its predecessor.

The Series 9 boasts impressive health-tracking features, including electrical heart sensors for ECG and a body temperature sensor. Women can also use the smartwatch to monitor their menstrual cycles. New models won't include the blood oxygen monitoring functionality (and that includes this one), but it's still chock full of features. It also integrates with your iPhone so you can make calls, send texts and use your favorite apps, among other functions.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $80 ($49 off)

Best Buy

Despite not being the most recent release, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still an excellent pair of earbuds. While they may not boast the advanced features of the Pro model, they're still worth grabbing for under $100, that's for sure.

Although they're compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled audio device, they're best with an iPhone since they work great with iOS apps. Their wireless charging case offers an impressive battery life of over 24 hours.

Plus, their one-tap setup feature for Apple devices makes the initial pairing process a breeze, while the low-latency wireless connection means you don't have any audio lag. A great experience overall, especially if you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on the Pro variation.

Apple AirTags (4-Pack): $80 ($19 off)

Apple

The Apple AirTag is still your best choice when it comes to smart trackers if you have Apple devices. It syncs with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for some seriously impressive tracking abilities.

With the U1 ultra-wideband chip and Apple's Find My network, the AirTag accurately locates lost items, even when turned off. You can also attach an AirTag to your pet's collar to track them if they go missing. The battery lasts up to a year, and when it dies, you can just replace its battery, so no need to keep buying new ones.

AirTags also notify you if you leave behind a tagged item or if an unknown AirTag is detected near you. The only drawback is that AirTags are exclusively compatible with Apple devices, so Android users need to choose a different tracker. However, for iPhone users, AirTags are a must-have for keeping track of your most important belongings.

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth portable speaker: $134 ($46 off)

Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is a noteworthy upgrade from its predecessor, and a high-quality speaker in its own right. It boasts superior sound quality, and its JBL PartyBoost feature allows you to connect multiple speakers for an even bigger, richer experience. The 52 x 90 mm bass driver gives it a commanding presence too, so it'll already sound like you're using a much bigger speaker than you are when you bust this one out.

With an IP67 rating, the JBL Charge 5 is both waterproof and dustproof, providing protection even if it accidentally falls into the pool or if you need to move the party indoors due to inclement weather. Additionally, the speaker offers an impressive 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.

The included protective hardshell travel case makes sure your speaker stays safe, too – though it's also just pretty cool-looking in general.

Samsung 50" Frame 4K smart TV: $1,097 ($203 off)

Samsung

There's a brand new model of Samsung's Frame TV floating around, so Walmart is offering significant discounts on the previous versions. And you won't want to miss out on them

The Frame TV features a matte display that reduces glare and provides a wide viewing angle, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience from various positions. It also employs advanced HDR technology to deliver enhanced contrast and vibrant colors, bringing your favorite content to life.

If you plan on putting the TV's art mode to good use, Samsung offers a subscription service that grants access to a vast library of over 2,500 classic and modern artworks. It'll make a great centerpiece in your home that can definitely get people talking.

Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K smart TV: $1,598 ($1,201 off)

Walmart

If you're looking for a TV that really brings your movies and games to life, the 2023 Samsung QN90C is definitely worth checking out. Samsung fans love this TV for its Quantum Dot tech and HDR+, which make everything pop with deep blacks, bright whites, and colors that look so real you'll feel like you're right there.

One of the coolest things about this TV is its AI upscaling. It can take older shows and movies that aren't in 4K and make them look way sharper and more detailed. So, even if you're bingeing on some classic sitcoms or old-school flicks, they'll look better than ever. Plus, the anti-glare screen is a lifesaver if you've got a lot of light in your room.

Another great feature is the wide viewing angle. No more fighting over who gets to sit in the sweet spot! Everyone can enjoy a great view from anywhere on the couch. And with the Object Tracking Sound+, the audio follows the action on the screen.

Google Nest Smart Learning thermostat (3rd Gen): $189 ($60 off)

Google

This Google Nest thermostat (3rd Gen) is a sleek and smart way to control your home's temperature via app. It comes with everything you need to set it up yourself, but if you're not the handy type, calling in a pro might be a good idea.

True to its name, this thermostat is a quick learner. It figures out your schedule and temperature preferences, so you don't have to spend time programming it. Want to change the temperature? Just use your voice (if you've got a smart home hub), the Nest app on your phone, or the touch controls right on the thermostat.

The Nest can keep an eye on the local forecast and tweak your home's temperature based on what you like. Plus, it helps you save energy and money. Once it knows your routine, it automatically adjusts the temperature when you're home or away.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum: $320 ($100 off)

Walmart

One of the classic Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V8 is a great choice for tidying up, no matter what type of mess you need to tackle. It's more of the same powerful suction and lightweight maneuverability in an attractive purple and red package, certainly the coolest-looking out of the entire Dyson cadre.

But just because it might be better-looking in terms of color than some of its brethren, that doesn't mean you should discount this model at all. It's still a perfectly powerful vacuum with a great brush tool with a cleaner that can deep clean carpets and hard floors. It uses hair removal vanes to break through long hair and pet hair alike, so it won't get tripped up when you run it.

It can run for 40 minutes at a time and can convert to a small handheld vacuum that you can use to reach those tiny nooks and crannies all over your home. Plus, it comes with a set of four accessories you can use to make tidying up a bit easier. And that's always useful, right?

iRobot Roomba i4 robot vacuum: $229 ($121 off)

Walmart

The Roomba i4 is a feature-rich robot vacuum that makes cleaning your home a breeze. It can handle both heavy dirt and debris buildup. When it encounters these spots, it automatically kicks into high gear, focusing its cleaning efforts to give you an even better clean. This means you don't have to worry about those high-traffic areas or particularly messy spots.

Control your Roomba i4 via Wi-Fi from your smartphone or even with your voice if you have a compatible smart home device. Imagine being able to tell your vacuum to clean specific rooms or areas without even having to get up from the couch. You can do that with this bad boy.

One of the best parts of this robot vacuum is its learning capabilities, though. Over time, it actually learns from your cleaning habits and can make intelligent recommendations. For example, during pollen season when you might be tracking in more allergens from outside, the Roomba i4 will suggest increasing the cleaning frequency. It's the small things that make it a good buy. That, and the fact that you don't have to do the vacuuming myself.