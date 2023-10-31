Apple just announced new MacBook Pros and iMacs: Here's how to pre-order the latest computers right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

On Oct. 30, Apple announced new MacBook Pro laptop computers and iMac desktop computers, all with new ultra-powerful processors. Pre-orders for most of the new MacBook Pros and iMacs start today, with delivery beginning next week.

Here's exactly what was announced at the Apple event, and how you can pre-order your new MacBook Pro or 24-inch iMac. The new computers are being released Nov. 7, 2023.

Apple MacBook Pro

Several new configurations of Apple's top-of-the-line 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers are now available for pre-order, starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro with your choice of an M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max processor. Choose between the space gray or silver housing color for the lower end models. The higher end models are offered in the new space black color.

14" MacBook Pro with M3

The entry-level version of Apple's MacBook Pro is equipped with a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack and a MagSafe 3 port. It comes equipped with an integrated Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. The starting price for the model with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU is $1,599 (for a configuration with 8GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD for storage). It can be pre-ordered right now and ships starting on Nov. 7.

A configuration with the M3 processor and an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD for storage is also available for pre-order with a starting price of $1,799. Either version can be upgraded at the time of purchase with more memory and a larger SSD.

14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

For MacBook Pro users who need a faster model with more computing power, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor and Liquid Retina XDR display have a starting price of $1,999. It utilizes an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU and comes with 18GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. The MacBook Pros with the new M3 Pro or M3 Max processors are available in either silver of the new space black housing color.

The MacBook Pro version with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, along with 18GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD is priced at $2,399. It too can be pre-ordered right away and will begin shipping on Nov. 7.

14" MacBook Pro with M3 Max

Apple's most powerful MacBook received a mega-power boost with the M3 Max processor. The starting price is $3,199 and it comes with a 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. It also features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. Pre-order it now. It begins shipping within seven to nine business days.

16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

This new configuration of the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor comes with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's equipped with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and has a starting price of $2,499. You can pre-order this model right now. Shipping begins on Nov. 7.

A configuration of the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor and a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 36GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD is priced at $2,899.

16" MacBook Pro with M3 Max

Apple's absolute most powerful MacBook Pro ever is now the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor. The "basic" configuration comes with a 14-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 36GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD for storage. It features a stunning, 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and has a starting price of $3,499.

If you want to boost the power and capabilities of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max even more, upgrade to a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 48GB of Unified Memory and a 1TB SSD, along with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. For this model, you'll pay a starting price of $3,999. You can pre-order it now. Shipping begins within seven to nine business days.

What to expect from the new MacBook Pro laptop computers

Apple

All of these new MacBooks will have a battery life of up to 22 hours. They support up to four high-resolution external monitors (optional) and come bundled with a six speaker sound system. Screen brightness has also been boosted. All models run Apple's MacOS Sonoma operating system and come with a collection of preinstalled apps. You can upgrade the amount of memory and SSD capacity of your MacBook at the time of purchase.

While the MacBook Pro computers are slightly thicker and heavier than the MacBook Air models, they're considerably more powerful and have a longer battery life.

There's an all-new 24-inch iMac desktop computer too

Apple

Apple also previewed a new 24-inch iMac desktop computer that utilizes the M3 processor. The iMac now comes in up to seven housing colors, depending on the configuration selected. Color options include blue, green, silver, pink, yellow, orange and purple. This new iMac with the M3 processor has a starting price of $1,299.

This new iMac includes a beautiful 4.5K Retina display with a 500 nits brightness. The monitor is only 11.5 millimeters thick. A six speaker sound system (that supports spatial audio), studio quality mics and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera are among this desktop computer's other impressive features. If you've been using a 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel based processor up until now, with this new desktop computer, you can expect up to 4x faster performance.

On the back of the computer, you'll discover four Thunderbolt ports and a power connector that attaches to the computer using magnets.

Three configurations of the 24-inch iMac with an M3 processor are now available for pre-order, including one with 256GB of storage, 8GB of Unified Memory, an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU ($1,299).

The version of the 24-inch iMac with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, along with 256GB of storage and 8GB of Unified Memory is priced at $1,499.

The third configuration offers an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 512GB of storage and 8GB of Unified Memory. It has a starting price of $1,699.

At the time of purchase, any of these models can be upgraded with more Unified Memory (8GB, 16GB or 24GB) and either 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. Several Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard variations are available as well. All three versions can be pre-ordered today and begin shipping on Nov. 7.

If you want a souped-up 24-inch iMac that runs the M3 processor and that's configured with 24GB of Unified Memory and 2TB of storage, a Magic Mouse and a Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad, plan on spending $2,729.

Apple's Studio Display

Apple

If you want a second (or third) display on your desk when using either a MacBook or iMac, Apple's 27-inch Studio Display is our top choice. It's a 5K Retina display that has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a six speaker system (that supports spatial audio) and a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

This monitor utilizes 14.7 million pixels to showcase whatever is being displayed on the screen in stunning detail -- using more than one billion bright and accurate colors. The Studio Display can be purchased with a tilt-adjustable stand or a tilt- and height-adjustable stand. You can also choose between standard glass or upgrade to Nano-Texture glass. The monitor's starting price is $1,499.

Related content from CBS Essentials