Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals under $50

Amazon Prime Day 2023 offers Prime members an excellent opportunity to save big on a wide range of products. You can find serious discounts on tech, home goods, entertainment, kitchen essentials, clothing, footwear and more. Don't worry if you have a limited budget — Prime Day 2023 caters to all shoppers, not just those seeking high-end purchases.

Amazon is offering great deals on items priced under $50 ahead of the official Prime Day event. You can take advantage of these fantastic Amazon offers now.

Top early Prime Day deals under $50:

Apple MagSafe charger, $31 (down from $39)

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)

Amazon Eero mesh Wi-fi router, $45 (reduced from $70)



To get the most out of these deals, become an Amazon Prime member today. Prime Day ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 12. Prime members get exclusive access to many deals during the major shopping event.

If you haven't joined Amazon Prime before, now's a great time to start -- you can take advantage of a 30-day free trial and shop this year's Prime Day event for free.

Amazon Prime, $15 a month

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set



An upright 20-inch suitcase and and a 13.5-inch tote bag is all you need for a weekend getaway. This luggage set from Rockland has an ergonomic padded top and side grip handles, and also a telescoping handle, inline skate wheels and a stability bar. Plus, they're fully lined. Rated 4.4 stars.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (down from $95)

Apple MagSafe charger

You can finally get the wireless charger you want for less. This MagSafe Charger offers a seamless wireless charging experience. Its perfectly aligned magnets securely attach to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, delivering faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. Additionally, it maintains compatibility with Qi charging, allowing you to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 or later models, or any AirPods that come with a wireless charging case. The charger features a one-meter USB-C cable for added convenience. Rated 4.5 stars.

Apple MagSafe charger, $31 (down from $39)

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set

This impact socket set is packed with both SAE and metric sockets, along with handy additions including an extension, adaptor and quick release ratchet. The 72-tooth count ratchet features a convenient quick-release button for effortless socket attachment and removal. With DirectTorque technology, this socket set ensures a firm grip and helps prevent fastener rounding. Rated 4.8 stars.

Dewalt 23-piece impact socket set, $50 (down from $105)

Waterpik Cordless Pearl rechargeable portable water flosser

The Waterpik Cordless Pearl is a rechargeable, handheld water flosser that promotes healthier gums and brighter teeth. It features an ergonomic design and quiet flossing technology. With its 360-degree tip rotation, removable reservoir and rechargeable battery, it offers convenience and effectiveness. This water flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque, surpassing the effectiveness of dental floss. It comes with a two-year warranty and customer support. Rated 4.4 stars.

Waterpik Cordless Pearl rechargeable portable water flosser, $50 (down from $70)

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara

This volumizing mascara from Urban Decay promises lashes that will look so good, it's almost perverse. The formula includes hairdensyl, which is a a blend of proteins and amino acids known to stimulate eyelash growth. You can build your lashes from root to tip and nourish them in the process.

Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $22 (down from $28)

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500 offers seamless device pairing and compatibility, enabling easy switching between multiple devices with a click. Access Samsung DeX for enhanced productivity, multitasking and efficient messaging. Customize Hot Keys for quick access to favorite apps. This compact wireless keyboard makes typing more comfortable on the go!

Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500, $34 (reduced from $45)

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit



Hum by Colgate connects to an app via Bluetooth to track your dental care. The handle is unique (and designed by experts) while the toothbrush itself offers two powerful modes and it's all battery-powered to boot. This kit includes an electric adult toothbrush, a charger, a carrying case and a refill brush head. Right now, it's all on sale.

Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit, $42 (down from $80)

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs

Over 400,000 five-star reviews can't all be wrong, can they?

Each of these shoes is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, with 31 colors available and size options ranging from size 2 men's/size 4 women's to size 17 men's/size 19 women's. The huge range of shoe sizes make this footwear perfect for everybody, so get them while they're on sale now. Rated 4.8 stars.

Crocs unisex adult classic clogs, $27 and up (down from $50)

KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set

These cute and durable mitts protect your hands from heat up to 500-degrees Fahrenheit, and they're way cooler than typical cloth oven mitts. They're waterproof, slip-resistant and come in a set of two. The 100% cotton cuff and polyester lining inside the silicone mitts provide extra comfort and protection. Rated 4.7 stars.

KitchenAid 2-count ribbed soft silicone oven mitt set, $18 (down from $35)

Amazon Eero mesh Wi-fi router

Enjoy fast and reliable Wi-Fi with the Eero mesh router, covering up to 1,500 square ft. of your home. Eero app and you can maximize your Wi-Fi for gaming and streaming. The best part: You can easily expand your home's Wi-Fi network and boost areas of low coverage by adding on another Eero.

Automatic updates will ensure security while Eero's TrueMesh technology eliminates connection drop-offs. Rated 4.4 stars.

Amazon Eero mesh Wi-fi router, $45 (reduced from $70)



