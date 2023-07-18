How to watch 'Love Island USA' tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Peacock TV

Fans of the hit reality dating show "Love Island USA" can rejoice as the highly anticipated fifth season is set to make its debut on Peacock, starting tonight (Tuesday, July 18) at 9 p.m. EDT. You can stream it in real time from the Peacock streaming platform.

The show promises to deliver a sizzling summer of love, drama and excitement with a fresh batch of singles ready to find their perfect match. Actress Sarah Hyland hosts, while comedian Iain Stirling returns as the witty narrator.

"Love Island USA" is the most streamed reality series in Peacock's history. And you can watch it too -- all you need is a Peacock subscription.

How to get Peacock:

Sign up for Peacock to watch "Love Island USA," starting at $5 a month

The picturesque island of Fiji will serve as the romantic backdrop this season, offering the contestants a paradise of palm-fringed beaches and crystal-clear waters. However, it won't be all sunsets and smiles, as the islanders will face challenges designed to test their relationships and endurance, all in the quest for true love.

But there's more at stake than just finding a soulmate. The challenges also help the contestants be able to stay on the island and win over the hearts of viewers. The ultimate prize awaiting our islanders is a chance to win $100,000, determined by a fan vote. This exciting twist is sure to keep the audience engaged and involved in the journey of their favorite contestants.

You won't want to miss this. And with a Peacock subscription, you won't have to.

How to watch 'Love Island USA' on Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming platforms out there.

For $5 a month you can get ad-supported access to Peacock, or go ad-free for $10 a month. It's a great way to watch "Love Island USA" and tons of other content from NBC and its affiliates.

