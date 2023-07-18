Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale: Save up to 60% on outdoor furniture, patio sets and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The weather is heating up, and that means it's time to get your outdoor space prepped. But if the thought of buying a whole bunch of new patio furniture makes you sweat more than a 90-degree day, you're in luck -- Wayfair's Outdoor Clearance sales event is going on now. This week you can shop budget-friendly patio furniture deals for up to 60% off.

During the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale you can shop slashed prices on outdoor sectionals, dining sets, grills and more. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top sale finds. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews.

Keep reading to shop the best deals at the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale.

Top products in this article

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions, $340 (reduced from $919)

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven, $206 (reduced from $345)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $1,165 after coupon (reduced from $3,780)

Best Wayfair Outdoor Clearance deals

You can shop the full Wayfair Outdoor Clearance Sale by clicking the button below.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise lounge set: $650

These bohemian-looking outdoor chaise lounges make the perfect addition to any patio, backyard or pool area for the summer. Adjust the seats to recline in five different positions, including fully flat for comfortable sun tanning all summer long. The two chaises are foldable and stackable for easy storage or transport.

Choose from five colors. Inventory is limited -- so act fast.

Etta Avenue Mirabel reclining chaise (set of two), $650 (reduced from $938)

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven: $206



An outdoor pizza oven is a great purchase for families or those that like to entertain over the summer. This 17 Stories wood-burning pizza oven is made with steel and can be used outdoors. It has sturdy wheels and an ergonomic handle for easy moving and storage. It also features a built-in thermometer to help you cook pizzas to perfection.

The best part is that it's currently 40% off during the Wayfair Outdoor Clearance event.

17 Stories freestanding wood-burning pizza oven, $206 (reduced from $345)

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions: $340

This deep-seated outdoor loveseat features a mix of modern and rustic-inspired design elements. It's made with solid acacia wood and a weather-resistant metal frame.

Sand and Sable Norris wide outdoor loveseat with cushions, $340 (reduced from $919)

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table: $553



This outdoor fire pit turns any backyard into a luxurious summer paradise. It's constructed with lightweight concrete and includes an inconspicuous matching propane tank holder.

No assembly is required. Use code "SAVE15" to get it for 15% off.

Orren Ellis Belle concrete propane outdoor fire pit table, $553 with coupon (reduced from $650)

Knopf 4-piece outdoor seating set: $240

This wicker seating set is a great addition to your patio or backyard for the summer.

It includes two chairs, a loveseat and a table. All four pieces are made of a wicker rattan material and are resistant to corrosion, rust and fading.

Knopf four-piece outdoor seating set, $240 (reduced from $400)

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $1,165



This outdoor dining set is currently marked down at Wayfair. It includes eight chairs with cushions. It's on sale for 64% off, but you can save an extra 15% with code "SAVE15".

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular eight-person dining set with cushions, $1,165 after coupon (reduced from $3,780)

Winston Porter Alfonsi 6-person outdoor dining set: $840

This beautiful acacia wood outdoor dining set features chevron detailing. It seats six and includes a center hole to accommodate an umbrella. Find this set in three colors.

Winston Porter Alfonsi six-person outdoor dining set, $840 (reduced from $2,524)

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $600

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $600 (reduced from $950)

