The best reality TV to watch in summer 2023: 'Love Island,' 'Big Brother' and more

Peacock TV

Summer 2023 has already been an exhilarating season for reality TV enthusiasts, and some of the best shows of the summer haven't even premiered yet.

If you want to watch some new reality TV content out there this season, or maybe binge a few seasons of some classics, we've found the best reality TV shows to stream in summer 2023. We'll tell you where you can watch each and every one. P.S. "Love Island" premieres tonight on Peacock.

Top streaming platforms for reality TV:

Get Paramount+, $6 a month and up

Get Peacock TV, $5 a month and up

Get Hulu, $8 a month and up

From the wild "Vanderpump Rules" to the cutthroat "MasterChef" to the classic "America's Got Talent," we've found the top reality TV programs for summer 2023 that you can stream now. All you need is a TV and your favorite streaming platforms like Peacock, Paramount+ or Hulu.

Another option for watching reality TV this summer is Sling TV. The low-cost cable streamer has packages that include Bravo, Food Network and HGTV, plus your local ABC, NBC and Fox broadcasts. All tiers include 50 hours of free DVR storage, so you can record all your favorite reality TV shows this summer.

Get Sling TV (first month), $15 (reduced from $40)

Best reality TV to stream in summer 2023

Get ready to cry, laugh, gasp and roll your eyes at our favorite reality TV shows. You won't want to miss the drama and competition.

'The Family Stallone'

Paramount+

"The Family Stallone" on Paramount+ offers viewers an unprecedented glimpse into the life of the iconic actor Sylvester Stallone and his family, including his wife and daughters. The show delves into their personal triumphs and challenges in both the entertainment industry and their everyday lives. With heartwarming moments, behind-the-scenes revelations and candid family dynamics, "The Family Stallone" is a captivating journey that celebrates the unbreakable bond of this famous Hollywood dynasty.

You can watch Season 1 now on Paramount+.

Watch "The Family Stallone" on Paramount+, $6 a month and up

'Vanderpump Rules'

Bravo

"Vanderpump Rules" is available on Peacock TV. In electrifying Season 10, the drama reaches new heights as the iconic staff at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant navigate a whirlwind of love, friendships and career aspirations amidst ever-escalating conflicts.

Watch "Vanderpump Rules" on Peacock TV, $5 a month and up

'Big Brother'

Paramount+

The latest season of "Big Brother" premieres on Wednesday, August 2, and you'll want to mark your calendars for the big event. It's the 25th season of the landmark reality show in which a group of contestants move into one house to agree to be filmed 24 hours a day. (PS: You can watch the live feeds through Paramount+.) Houseguests vote each week, live, on who gets eliminated from the show. You can watch the new season on August 2, but past seasons are available to watch now on Paramount+.

The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Watch "Big Brother" on Paramount+, $6 a month and up

'MasterChef'

FOX

The iconic "MasterChef" is now in its 13th season, and better than ever in its "United Tastes of America" competition. With Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez as the judges, they feature an extraordinary array of home cooks who strive to impress the discerning judges with their culinary prowess and creativity, raising the stakes higher than ever before.

"MasterChef" airs Wednesdays on Fox and is available on Hulu the next day.

Watch "MasterChef" on Hulu, $8 a month and up

'Love Island USA'

Peacock TV

Fans of the hit reality dating show "Love Island USA" can rejoice as the fifth season is released on Peacock, starting today, Tuesday, July 18. With actress Sarah Hyland hosting and Iain Stirling narrating, it's no wonder that this unique dating competition show is Peacock's most streamed reality series, ever.

Watch "Love Island USA" on Peacock, $5 a month and up

'Project Runway All-Stars'

Bravo

In 2023, "Project Runway All-Stars" Season 20 showcases a sensational lineup of returning designers, vying for fashion supremacy in an intense battle of creativity, style and innovation under the eyes of judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano. You can watch it on Peacock.

Watch "Project Runway All-Stars" on Peacock, $5 a month and up

'The Kardashians'

Hulu

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie reveal the truth behind the headlines of their famous lives in "The Kardashians." The show delves into the intricate pressures of running billion-dollar empires while cherishing precious moments of parenting and love -- amidst drama that is almost always national news.

You can stream the show, now in its third season, on Hulu.

Watch "The Kardashians" on Hulu, $8 a month and up

'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Bravo

Having aired its first episode of mid-July, this is the latest of the Real Housewives installment, and it's a good one. "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 14 promises a riveting mix of opulence, conflicts and personal revelations as the iconic housewives continue to navigate the complexities of their glamorous lives in the Big Apple.

The all-new housewives are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield after everyone from Season 13 was recast. The series airs on Bravo and releases on Peacock.

Watch "Real Housewives of New York City" on Peacock, $5 a month and up

'America's Got Talent'

NBC

"America's Got Talent" Season 18 wows viewers with an incredible variety of talented people, from musicians and acrobats to dancers and vocalists, delivering unforgettable performances and heartwarming moments. The show is hosted by Terry Crews and features judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. You can watch it live on NBC with Sling TV or you can see it air the next day on Peacock.



Watch "America's Got Talenton Sling TV, $15 for your first month (reduced from $40)

Watch "America's Got Talent" on Peacock, $5 a month and up

The best TV deals for your summer 2023 reality show marathon



Walmart

Looking for a new television for all your reality TV watching needs? Watch them all on a smart TV. We've rounded up some great deals for the latest in high-quality TV technology.

