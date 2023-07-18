Amazon deals alert: Shop Ryobi, Dewalt, Black & Decker and Craftsman tools on sale now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is having a sale on Ryobi tools right now, as well as deals on Dewalt, Denali, Milwaukee, Craftsman and Black and Decker. If you're looking for new projects to work on, you should take advantage of these great offers.

Many people love home improvement, woodworking hobbies or just being able to make repairs around the house, but tools can be expensive. The CBS Essentials experts have found tools on sale on Amazon, so you can finish your home project for less.

The best Amazon deals on Ryobi tools

These Ryobi tools make ideal additions to your home or garage. They can also help you complete your summer projects. Right now, they're all marked down.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator

The Ryobi 18V One+ Cultivator is a versatile tool for people who love gardening. It has adjustable tines for easy garden preparation, and you can choose from three modes for different tasks. It's compact, lightweight and comes with a long-lasting battery. Plus, it's backed by a three-year warranty.

Ryobi 18V cordless cultivator, $215 (reduced from $280)



Looking for even more out of the Ryobi tools sale?

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit

If you're looking to start a tool collection but aren't sure where to start, this budget-friendly tool kit is a great option. Each kit includes a 12-volt cordless rotary tool, 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, a USB cable and an operator's manual. It's a great starter kit for making small projects in your own home too.

Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit, $65 (reduced from $90)

Find more great starter tool kits below.

More tool deals on Amazon

There are so many options for tools on sale at Amazon right now. Currently, many Dewalt products are on sale along with Amazon's generic tool brand Denali. Discover our favorites below.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander

With a brushless motor, Dewalt's orbital sander delivers unmatched efficiency for smooth sanding. Adjust the speed from 8,000 to 12,000 OPM to tackle any task. Its low-profile design ensures precise sanding, and the replaceable eight-hole hook-and-loop sanding pad makes paper changes a breeze. Say goodbye to dust issues with the dust-sealed switch, too. It's a must-have for any tool lover. And right now, it's less than $100.

Dewalt 20V Max orbital sander, $97 (reduced from $179)

Don't let your Dewalt shopping trip end there. Refresh the garage or tool shed with these top deals on other incredible Dewalt tools and accessories.

Denali by SKIL 4V cordless stick screwdriver with 34-piece bit set

The Denali rechargeable cordless screwdriver provides efficient screwdriving for all your DIY projects. Compact and rechargeable, it offers precise control and convenience for home improvements and more. It comes with a a 34-piece bit set, a carrying case and a USB cord.

Denali by SKIL 4V cordless stick screwdriver with 34-piece bit set, $27 (reduced from $37)



There are a few other great additions for the tool bag from Denali on Amazon.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer

Those hedges are looking rough. But they don't have to be, because you can get this cordless hedge trimmer from Black and Decker (with the battery and everything included) for less than $100 right now. It's capable of trimming up to 3,000 square feet of hedges per charge, and has a comfortable grip so that you can get your yardwork done quickly and comfortably.

Black and Decker 20V Max cordless hedge trimmer, $79 (reduced from $129)

Don't forget these other summer must-haves from Black and Decker.

Craftsman 57-piece mechanics tool set

Get all the essential mechanic tools you need in one package. The Craftsman mechanics' tools set is a must-have for any DIY enthusiast. With 57 high-quality pieces, including wrenches, sockets, ratchets and more, it's perfect for most mechanics' tasks. The portable carrying case keeps everything organized and ready for on-the-go repairs. Upgrade your tool collection with this reliable and efficient set.

Craftsman 57-piece mechanics tool set, $50 (reduced from $60)



Love Craftsman tools? We found even more on sale now.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall

The Milwaukee 2719-21 M18 Fuel hackzall is a high-performance, one-handed reciprocating saw with superior speed and maneuverability. Its compact design, low vibration and advanced features ensure optimal performance and durability in challenging cutting applications. You'll be surprised how big of a project this little saw can take on.

Milwaukee M18 Fuel hackzall, $122 (reduced from $185)



There are other Milwaukee saws on sale at Amazon right now too at every budget.

