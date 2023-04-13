Amazon just slashed the price on these reviewer-loved Rockland luggage sets

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is currently offering a ton of deals on bestselling luggage and travel essentials. There's never been a better time to get a great deal on a new piece or set of luggage, packing cubes, backpacks and other gear, especially if you've got a trip coming up.

If you want the best deal on a new luggage set, you'll want to check out the deals we found on Rockland luggage. Amazon is offering tons of top-rated luggage options from Rockland for up to 57% off. Check out the deals below to get ready for your next spring getaway.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set: $40

Amazon slashed the price of this top-rated luggage set by 50%. This Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set includes a tote bag and a carry-on for just $40. The set features a 4.4-star rating with almost 60,000 reviews on Amazon.

At only $40, this is quite a steal. But hurry, Amazon's top luggage deals have been selling out quickly lately.

Rockland Fashion expandable softside upright luggage set, $40 (reduced 80)

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set: $93

Amazon is offering a crazy good deal right now on this Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set. For under $100, you can get this four-piece luggage set complete with a carry-on, a 24-inch upright suitcase, a 28-inch upright suitcase and a tote.

All four luggage pieces are made with heavy duty polyester and PVC backing for enhanced durability. Many reviewers on Amazon noted that the luggage set felt much higher quality than anticipated for the price.

"I'm amazed at the quality of this luggage," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "For the price, I expected something [just] good enough to get me through my cruise. Not so! The bags will last years."

Pricing varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the gray or blue color ways.

Rockland Journey softside upright luggage set, $93 (reduced from $219)

Rockland Melbourne hardside expandable spinner luggage set: $105

On the hunt for the perfect luggage set for all your summer travel? Rockland makes one of the bestselling sets on Amazon. Made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic, the set includes a carry-on and checked suitcase. Both pieces feature multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets.

Prices vary by color.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage set, $105 (reduced from $340)

More top luggage deals on Amazon

These luggage essentials are all on sale at Amazon right now.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $140



The polycarbonate Omni, a highly rated and popular piece from Samsonite, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps. On Amazon, the Omni is available as a carry-on or checked bag, and in both medium and larger sizes. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select. The deal below is for a single, medium-sized, checked bag in white.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $140 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside: $191



Packing for a family trip can be tricky, but the Samsonite Freeform can make the chore a whole lot easier. The large and durable polycarbonate piece of check-in luggage is extra roomy, and sports multiple pockets and compartments for organizing belongings. It also features four, multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed TSA-approved combination lock. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Freeform Hardside (white), $191 (reduced from $270)

Delsey Paris Chatelet: $225

With faux leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes the perfect international travel companion. Constructed out of polycarbonate, the durable but lightweight suitcase boasts tons of great features, including multidirectional double spinner wheels, a USB port for charging electronics, a recessed TSA-approved lock and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. Currently, you can get the navy blue small carry-on for 25% off on Amazon.

Delsey Paris Chatelet, $225 (reduced from $300)

Samsonite Winfield: $118

The bestselling Samsonite luggage on Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield style carry-on weighs a little under 7 pounds and offers a roomy interior. Other features of this hard-shelled luggage include four-directional multispin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfied carry-on (navy), $118 (reduced from $200)

Hycoo travel duffel: $23

With lots of interior zipper pocket and compartments, including a wet pocket for your toiletries, this clever duffel makes the perfect travel companion. Constructed out of a high density water-resistant material, the overnight or weekend bag keeps your clothes dry and belongings safe. Other great features include a padded pocket for your laptop, a separate wet bag for dirty clothes and an adjustable strap, allowing over the shoulder or cross body wear.

Hycoo travel duffel (pink), $23 (reduced from $27)

The best travel accessories deals on Amazon

From backpacks and waist packs to TSA-approved refillable bottles, these luggage accessories are on sale now.

Apple AirTags: $90

Losing your luggage puts a damper on your travels. An Apple AirTag comes in handy on the rare chance your suitcase fails to make it to baggage claim.

Apple AirTag 4-pack, $90 (reduced from $99)

TSA-approved travel bottle set: $15

Large toiletry items, like shampoo bottles, take up a lot of precious suitcase space. Skip the hassle, and invest instead in TSA-approved travel containers. When you use these containers to tote your essential liquids, you'll free up room in your checked suitcase and at the same time stay under the mandatory liquid limits for carry-ons. The set even comes with a funnel to make filling the bottles a breeze.

TSA-approved travel bottle set, $15 (reduced from $26)

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack: $62

When you're traveling, a sturdy, roomy backpack doubles as an essential carry-on and carry-all. This backpack is 16-inches tall -- that's large enough to fit most laptops, tablets and any other personal belongings. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

The Fjallraven Kanken backpack is available in 39 colorways on Amazon (prices vary), so it's easy to find one to match your style.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $62 (reduced from $80)

Clothing compression bags: $14

This pack of travel bags includes six medium- and six large-sized compression bags. The bags are designed to help save you up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill a bag with clothes, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes.

Clothing compression bags (12 pack), $14 (reduced from $30)

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow: $60

Travel in comfort with this premium travel pillow from Cabeau. With dual-density memory foam, the Cabeau Evolution provides the perfect balance between support and comfort. The pillow also features a cooling design with side vents that let heat escape -- making it perfect for summer travel.

Cabeau Evolution cooling travel pillow, $60 (reduced from $80)

More top-rated luggage options

