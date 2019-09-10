Help us report! Share your health costs story and search prices
How you can help CBS News and ClearHealthCosts bring more transparency to health care prices
Frank Esposito, a tool and die maker from Long Island, New York, drained $49,000 from his retirement account and still owes over $220,000
An insurance company's "explanation of benefits" often confuses matters more
So you got a huge bill, and you're sure there's been a mistake. Here's a step-by-step course of action
If your insurance company denied a treatment or a medication in advance, and you want help, here's where to start
"Nothing about the United States' health care system really makes sense," one doctor said
When one New York man underwent emergency back surgery, he was shocked to get bills totalling over $650,000. CBS News consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner has the story in our series "Medical Price Roulette," and she joins CBSN along with ClearHealthCosts CEO Jeanne Pinder to discuss what you can do to help combat the lack of transparency in health care prices.
Anti-vaccine activists descended on Albany, New York on Friday to protest a new state law barring unvaccinated children from schools. Unvaccinated students had been allowed to attend school for 14 days before they would be barred -- and that grace period ended for many students last week.
More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown, U.S. health officials said Thursday. An eighth death was also reported in Missouri on Thursday. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.
The opioid crisis has reached the point where Americans are now more likely to die from an accidental overdose than a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. CBS News' Kenneth Craig reports.
New York banned the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, a move that comes as federal health officials investigate a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses and seven deaths linked to vaping. Retailers will have two weeks to remove merchandise from store shelves. CBSN New York reports.
Alex Trebek revealed on Tuesday he was returning to chemotherapy treatment. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Trebek said his doctors want him to undergo another round of chemo because he lost a lot of weight and his numbers "went sky high."
But amid the war of words over secretive "re-education" camps, video has emerged challenging Beijing's insistence that they're not prisons
If there's no explanation within 3 weeks of discrepancies in data from whistleblower and state anti-doping agency, Russians could face new ban
Officials in Taliban-controlled district of Helmand say terrorists were killed, but so were guests at nearby wedding in latest carnage blamed on U.S. and its allies
The enormous, debt-laden global travel company had sought $250 million to avoid going bust, but it failed, and now thousands of Brits need "rescue" flights home
"India has never invested in the United States like it is doing today," Trump said, adding that "we're doing the same thing in India"
Friday night incident comes amid community concern over a series of attacks on transgender women in the Texas city
After neighbors dropped hints about the past inhabitants, the couple got their home tested – and found out there was meth inside
The Mission Police Department made a promise to the Officer Espericueta's family that they'd be there for major life moments
Federal regulators said the Nissan board in 2004 put the CEO in charge of executive compensation -- including his own
The president delivered a brief address on religious freedom after stopping in at the climate summit at UNGA
The president did not address the summit. Instead he will be addressing a separate meeting on the persecution of religious minorities
Someone who is emphatically not running for president has some helpful advice for those who are
"Everyone, before they own a weapon, should have a background check, period"
The 2020 presidential campaign marks a big milestone for the state of New Hampshire, it's the 100th year the first presidential primary will be held there
Moore was asked about the transaction between her mom and her rapist, saying her own mother "put me in harm's way"
The acclaimed writer's debut novel tells the story of a young boy born into bondage on a plantation and the mysterious power he discovers
Oprah Winfrey has revealed her highly-anticipated new book club selection: "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Winfrey and Coates discussed the pick exclusively on "CBS This Morning."
The latest pick for the Oprah Book Club is the debut novel from one of our most acclaimed writers, which tells the story of a young boy born into bondage on a plantation, and the mysterious power he discovers
The watch detected a hard fall and called 911 after the man fell off his bike and was knocked unconscious
The Facebook CEO's trip to Washington D.C. comes as Congress has been debating a privacy law
Company has been under pressure from employees to get off fossil fuels and cut ties with extraction companies
A search for Hong Kong demonstrations on Facebook or Twitter yields thousands of results — not so on Chinese-owned app
A wide range of organisms, from previously-unknown fish to plants that aren't true plants, can be found in the marine reserve off the Chilean coast
Located in the southern tip of Chile, the park is part of the largest private land donation in history, a philanthropist's dream two-and-a-half decades in the making
Thousands of people in cities around the world are hitting the streets to demand their governments take action on climate change
The infamous nuclear reactor shuts down on the day of a mass walkout pushing for an end to fossil-fuel reliance
The National Weather Service radar showed the large blob extending from Virginia to North Carolina
The latest death in Massachusetts was a man in his 70s
America's largest retailer cites mounting regulatory concerns in decision to stop carrying vaping product
The Food and Drug Administration revealed that its criminal investigations unit started tracking leads early on
Consumers should invest in water filters, a research group said, citing 22 contaminants found in U.S. water systems
All eight of New York State's Catholic dioceses are facing financial pressures because of the new Child Victims Act
The move comes after WeWork delayed plans for an IPO amid questions about its valuation and governance
The enormous, debt-laden global travel company had sought $250 million to avoid going bust, but it failed, and now thousands of Brits need "rescue" flights home
The nationwide walkout isn't just about the terms of a new contract for autoworkers
Friday night incident comes amid community concern over a series of attacks on transgender women in the Texas city
A murder trial will start Monday for a former Texas police officer accused of killer her unarmed neighbor. Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean in his apartment last September after Guyger claimed she mistook Jean's apartment for her own. Jean's family spoke to Omar Villafranca in their only broadcast TV interview.
Dennis Turner arrested them at their Orlando schools on unrelated misdemeanor charges and could be in hot water himself
The summer heists are thought to have been inside jobs and police are making a list of everyone who had access to the building, the New York Post says
The family of James "Whitey" Bulger has filed a wrongful death claim against the federal government following his death in prison last year. The notorious Boston crime boss was beaten to death within 12 hours of his arrival at USP Hazelton, a high security West Virginia federal prison in October 2018.
Pitt plays an astronaut in his newest film, "Ad Astra", which will be released nationwide Friday
Lucky us – the rare occurrence hasn't happened in 19 years
It's not yet known when the HTV-8 cargo ship will be launched to the International Space Station
India hoped to become the fourth nation to soft-land on the moon with their Chandrayaan-2 space mission. But their space agency, ISRO, lost communication with their lander just before the mission was complete. CBS News Space Consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss the apparent failure.
India seeks to join the U.S., Russia and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
See what your favorite TV stars wore to the ceremony as they walked down the "purple" carpet in Los Angeles
The 15th annual edition of the Chicago music festival, heavily geared toward punk rock, featured three days of performances by 91 bands and solo acts
You've heard a lot of talk about the wall. Here's what it's really like.
A look back at the work of one of the most influential of photographers who created intimate, moody portraits of an America struggling to define itself in a post-war world
"Everything's gone! Everything!" one woman said after Dorian slammed into the Bahamas
Dona Sarkar is a Microsoft engineer. But she's also much more. Author? Designer? TedX speaker? Yes, yes and yes.
This service dog named Nala got to meet Donald Duck at Disney World and his reaction to meeting the famous duck has gone viral.
Marlboro maker Altria's investment in vaping leader Juul Labs is looking like a multi-billion dollar mistake as e-cigarettes face increased scrutiny from state and federal regulators.
On America's college campuses, there are epidemics we talk about and those we don't. When sexual assaults or fraternity hazing deaths make headlines, court cases follow and new rules are enacted, but less attention is paid to an underlying issue – binge drinking culture. CBSN Originals explores how drinking to excess is not only considered normal, but cool, and how for many young people "blacking out" is less a rarity than an every weekend occurrence – with grave consequences.
Climate activists blocked major intersections in Washington, D.C. early Monday morning in a protest ahead of this week's United Nation's climate summit in New York City. More than 60 countries will attend the summit, and activists are seeking to pressure U.S. lawmakers and other world leaders to take stronger action against climate change.