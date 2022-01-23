Omicron surge complicates struggles with inflation and supply chain disruptions The spread of the Omicron variant is causing an additional complication to the U.S. economy, which is already struggling with high inflation and a supply chain crisis. And data shows nearly 9 million Americans were out of work in January because they were caring for someone with COVID-19 or being ill with the virus themselves. Joshua Hausman, associate professor of public policy and economics at the University Of Michigan and research associate at the National Bureau Of Economic Research, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.