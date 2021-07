Man is relieved of $1.7 million medical debt, while others still fight their sky-high bills An update on the story of Alexis Hernandez, who fought to survive after an explosion only to be hit with a $1.7 million medical debt for his treatment at a burn center in Brooke Army Medical center. While his debt was finally waived after the story and urgings of legislators, others with similar stories still face their huge medical bills. Anna Werner reports