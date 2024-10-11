Northern lights make rare appearance in Southern California sky

The northern lights were visible in parts of Southern California

The northern lights made an appearance in Southern California skies Thursday night, and there are hopes that the sky may glow with green,red, and purple hues again Friday night.

The aurora borealis was visible in skies across parts of the United States, and locally the show could be seen from the San Diego County mountains and the San Bernardino Mountains.

Northern lights captured in a photo near Barstow by Firephotogirl on X, Firephotogirl

The strong geomagnetic storm that created such a show has subsided, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but some parts of the U.S. may again see the northern lights tonight

Northern Lights captured by Friends of Big Bear Valley's livestream Big Bear Eagle Nest Cam. Friends of Big Bear Valley

It's very rare to see the natural phenomenon in Southern California, and forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center said the storm was a category 4, with category 5 being the most severe level -- and it's still passing overhead Friday.

The aurora was visible in Southern California recently, in May, and that storm was a Category 5. Forecasters say the northern lights have been so intense lately because of where the sun is in its 11-year solar cycle, calling it a solar maximum.

Chances to view the northern lights are most possible just after sunset or just before sunrise, NOAA said. The aurora is not visible during the day. Dark, cloudless skies with little artificial light provide the best viewing experience.