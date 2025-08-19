Los Angeles mayor Bass, Gov. Newsom pre-deploy resources ahead of dangerous fire weather

More than half a year removed from the devastating wildfires that tore through parts of the Los Angeles area, public officials say they aren't taking chances as fire chances soar amid a scorching heat wave expected later this week.

In a news conference on Tuesday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said the city needs to be prepared.

"We know how quickly fires can start and spread," she said. "The city stands ready to respond in case of any wildfire threat."

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch to go into effect between Thursday morning and Saturday evening amid what it described as "dangerous fire weather." The conditions, between triple-degree temperatures and low humidity, make it ripe for potential wildfires, the agency says. The watch, notably, isn't in effect within the city of L.A. but is in areas close by, like the foothills of local mountain ranges.

"If anything, we are going above and beyond what is required right now concerning the level of threat," Bass said. "I want Angelenos to be assured."

Bass said that, while warnings aren't in effect in the city, she's acting as though it is.

Temperatures could reach as high as 108 degrees in the San Fernando Valley by the end of the week, with triple digits or high 90s expected in other inland parts of L.A. and Orange counties, and the Inland Empire.

As a result, Bass said she has directed the Los Angeles Fire Department to pre-deploy crews, engines and other resources ahead of the heat wave. More than 150,000 brush inspections have been completed, she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took similar action on Tuesday, ordering the deployment of 10 fire engines, 2 water tenders, 2 bulldozers, 1 helicopter, 2 hand crews, 3 dispatchers and 1 Incident Management Team to L.A. County.

"Extreme summer weather is returning to California this week. Now is the time to check the forecasts for your area and prepare for higher temperatures and dangerous fire weather," Newsom said. "While the best thing we can all do is prepare now, the state is also pre-deploying resources to protect communities from catastrophic wildfire."